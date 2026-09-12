Gujarat marks five years of Bhupendra Patel government with semiconductor push

Gujarat marked five years of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s tenure on September 13, with semiconductor development emerging as one of the major achievements of the state’s growth journey. The state says it is positioning itself as a leading semiconductor hub while advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a reliable partner in the global semiconductor supply chain. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (PTI)

Over the past five years, Gujarat has attracted more than US$13.66 billion in semiconductor investments. Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Union government, six are located in Gujarat, covering manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, design and research.

Sanand and Dholera have emerged as key centres of this ecosystem. Micron Technology’s ATMP facility for DRAM and NAND memory chips is operational at commercial scale in Sanand. OSAT facilities of CG Power, Renesas, Stars Microelectronics and Kaynes Semicon are also operational there.

In Dholera, Tata Electronics is building India’s first commercial semiconductor fab, which will manufacture CMOS logic chips using 110 to 28-nanometre process nodes. Crystal Matrix is developing a commercial mini and micro-LED display fabrication and packaging unit there, while Suchi Semicon is expanding its Surat operations into a full-fledged OSAT facility.

The state has also offered incentives including 40% additional capital investment assistance over Central CAPEX support, 75% subsidy on the initial 200 acres for FAB projects, reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees, and a Rs. 2 per unit power tariff subsidy for 10 years.

Skill development is another focus, with training initiatives involving PDEU, GTU, Dholera ITI and IIT Gandhinagar. The government says these measures are helping build infrastructure, talent and research capacity alongside semiconductor investment. These initiatives are intended to support long-term industry readiness.