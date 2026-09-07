Hardik Arora Becomes First Indian Content Creator to Collaborate with Meta on a Micro Drama Series

Rather than functioning as a conventional product demonstration, the series uses humour, spontaneous interactions and storytelling to bring the technology into the narrative in a more natural way.

Titled AI-YYO , the four-part Micro Drama follows Hardik as he finds himself in a humorous situation involving his situationship and Meta AI. The series takes a light-hearted, narrative-led approach to exploring Meta AI, with Hardik interacting with real Meta employees and incorporating different Meta AI features into the storyline. The series has already crossed 8million views , reflecting strong audience interest in the format and its creator-led approach to storytelling.

Mumbai [India], September : Content creator and sketch comedian Hardik Arora has collaborated with Meta as the first creator to experiment with a Micro Drama format with the platform , bringing together creator-led storytelling, comedy and Meta AI in a new entertainment format.

Written, performed and directed by Hardik, AI-YYO reflects his distinctive comedic style while allowing him to experiment with a longer-form storytelling format. The collaboration also highlights the evolving role of creators in developing entertainment formats that bring technology and culture together.

With this collaboration, Hardik and Meta are exploring how Micro Dramas can create a more engaging and entertaining way for audiences to experience technology through the lens of a creator.

Hardik Arora is a content creator and sketch comedian known for his observational humour, relatable content and distinctive comedic voice. With 326K followers across platforms and 5M+ views across his content, he has built a strong digital audience through his sketches and comedy-led storytelling, while continuing to experiment with newer formats and creative ideas.

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