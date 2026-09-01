A 34 year old marketing manager took a home loan of ₹50 lakh two years ago for a 3 BHK flat on the outskirts of Pune. His income is ₹12 lakh per year, and the home loan EMI is automatically deducted from his monthly income. How Much Term Insurance Do You Need If You Have A Home Loan?

The EMI itself isn't what worries him. What does is a question he can't shake: if he's no longer around to keep earning and paying the EMI, will his wife be able to keep the home without putting her family's financial future under pressure?

He already knows that he needs life insurance. What he doesn't know is how much cover he needs.

A simple way to calculate term life insurance is to start with your income and consider how much financial support your family may need if that income is lost. But if you also have a home loan, income replacement may not tell the whole story. Your outstanding loan is another financial obligation to consider.

Why Is Income-Based Coverage Not Enough? Income protection is designed to help your family financially when you lose your income, so they can pay everyday expenses and pursue their long-term financial objectives. But a mortgage is a different kind of financial commitment.

If your cover is income replacement only, your family may have to juggle two opposing requirements: using some of the payout to reduce the outstanding home loan and putting aside sufficient funds for household expenses, children’s education, and other financial objectives. Ideally, your cover should reflect your family's ongoing financial needs and any debts still to be paid.

Now consider the difference between two situations. A renter’s family may mainly need coverage to replace lost income, along with any outstanding financial obligations.

A homeowner's family might need income replacement and enough coverage to cover the outstanding home loan. This way, they can remain in the home without adding any more financial pressure to the family.

How Do You Estimate Your Cover Amount? There is no fixed number for everyone. The number depends on your income, age, lifestyle, liabilities, and other parameters.

One easy way is to add income-based cover to outstanding financial obligations to arrive at a starting point for your overall requirement. Here are the numbers for our marketing manager under consideration, assuming 10 times the annual income purely for illustration:

Income basis cover: 10 × ₹ 12 lakh = ₹ 1.2 crore

Home loan outstanding: ₹ 50 lakh

Illustrative total: ₹ 1.7 crore The ₹1.2 crore is the income-replacement component in this example, while the home-loan amount is considered separately so that the family does not have to choose between managing the debt and meeting its ongoing financial needs.

Use the actual outstanding home-loan balance and do not assume it to be the same as the original loan amount. The outstanding principal can vary as EMIs are paid over time.

So, instead of using a fixed multiple for an exact answer, begin with an income-based number and then look at your outstanding liabilities and your family’s financial needs.

What If You Have Other Loans Or A Working Spouse? You might have other debts besides your home loan. When you have a car loan, personal loan, or any other major liability, consider the outstanding amount when deciding on the level of cover your family may need.

If the marketing manager has an outstanding car loan of ₹4 lakh, add this to his existing liabilities. His illustrative cover then becomes ₹1.2 crore (income) + ₹50 lakh (home loan) + ₹4 lakh (car loan) = ₹1.74 crore.

The same goes for a working spouse. The income your family needs to replace may be different from that of a single-income household if your spouse has an income and is able to contribute to household expenses. However, the assessment should still include your outstanding loans, children’s needs, lifestyle expenses, and other financial responsibilities.

Everyone must choose a cover that reflects the financial responsibilities your family would need to manage in your absence instead of relying on a single-income multiple.

What If You Already Have Some Cover Or Savings? If you have a term insurance policy, don’t think you may need another policy for the entire amount. First, check the cover you already have, and then see if there’s still a gap between your existing protection and your family’s financial needs.

For example, the marketing manager may have a life insurance cover of ₹40 lakh from the previous stage of his career. You should factor that existing cover into his overall protection requirement.

Your overall financial picture may include savings and other assets, but these may already be earmarked for goals such as retirement, children’s education, or emergencies. The key is to look at your whole financial position, not just a new policy in isolation.

It’s also a good time to review your coverage when your financial responsibilities change. A new home loan, marriage, or the birth of a child can all significantly change the amount of financial protection your family may need.

What Should You Do With Your Cover Estimate? Your calculation should be a starting point, not as a definitive number that will work for everyone.

A few simple next steps:

Calculate your potential cover. Use the term insurance policy calculator to find out what life cover and premium you would qualify for given your profile and income. Consider your home loan as a separate entity. The home loan insurance calculator can help you get term insurance cover for your home loan with a few details about you and your loan.

Check the rules each year. Tax provisions can change with the budget, so confirm the current position when you file your return, rather than assuming last year's rules still apply. The Bottom Line Consider your income needs first, then add in your outstanding home loan and other major liabilities. Also consider any existing life cover and assets that your family may depend on. When you bring all of these together, you’ll be able to decide on a more suitable level of term insurance cover.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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