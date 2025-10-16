How To Make The Most of Diwali 2025

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, and with it comes the excitement of shopping for clothes, gifts, home décor, and even bigger purchases like appliances and gold. Online sales in the week starting September 22, 2025, accounted for around 51% of this year’s total expected festive sales, generating about INR 60,700 crore. This demonstrates just how price-conscious Indian consumers are, and why this period often proves to be a practical time to meet shopping goals in a budget friendly manner. During Diwali, personal loans are gaining popularity for shopping, accounting for 51% of sales. They offer quick funds, lower interest rates, and structured repayments.

Instead of using up savings or relying heavily on credit cards, opting for an instant personal loan may be a more balanced option.

Let’s look at how you can make the most of this festive season with a Diwali personal loan.

Why Personal Loans Can Be Suitable for Diwali

Here’s why an online personal loan may make sense for Diwali:

Quick Access to Funds

Lenders such as SMFG India Credit offer timely approvals and disbursals (subject to eligibility and documentation), helping applicants make the most of limited-time festive deals and discounts.

Structured Repayments

Unlike the variable nature of credit cards, EMIs are fixed, making monthly budgeting easier. Personal loan interest rates are also generally lower than credit cards, which may make these loans a more cost-effective borrowing option.

Festival-Focused Offers

During the festive period, lenders may introduce personal loan Diwali offers such as reduced interest rates or lower processing fees.

Preserves Savings

A personal loan for Diwali shopping helps keep emergency funds and long-term investments intact. It allows you to celebrate without dipping into savings meant for future goals.

Flexible Usage

Whether it’s jewellery, premium gadgets, home upgrades, or luxury gifting, a personal loan for festival expenses can offer the flexibility to use funds as needed.

Personal Loans: A Practical Way to Finance Diwali Shopping

A festive personal loan can help you get the funds you need to complete your Diwali shopping wishlist while maintaining financial discipline.

Instead of overspending on a credit card or delaying essential purchases, you can borrow the amount you need and repay it over a tenure that typically ranges from 12 to 60 months.

For example, if you are planning to purchase home furniture or electronic goods such as a refrigerator, air conditioner or even a laptop this Diwali, swiping multiple cards on each purchase and converting into EMIs may not be ideal. Each transaction can affect your credit score, and tracking multiple payments may be difficult. A personal loan can help you with the funds you need to make your purchases and repay them all with a single EMI over a fixed tenure.

Ways to Use a Personal Loan for Diwali Shopping

Here’s how you can use a Diwali personal loan thoughtfully:

Upgrade Your Home: Use a personal loan to buy new furniture, refurbish interiors, or refresh rooms before guests arrive for the festivities.

Use a personal loan to buy new furniture, refurbish interiors, or refresh rooms before guests arrive for the festivities. Invest in Electronics and Appliances: Festive sales often bring discounts on electronics and home essentials. An instant personal loan can help you purchase the latest gadgets or appliances now and repay later.

Festive sales often bring discounts on electronics and home essentials. An instant personal loan can help you purchase the latest gadgets or appliances now and repay later. Plan Meaningful Gifting: From jewellery to gadgets, gifts can be expensive. A festival personal loan helps ensure that you don’t compromise on quality.

From jewellery to gadgets, gifts can be expensive. A festival personal loan helps ensure that you don’t compromise on quality. Cover Travel Costs: If you’re travelling to meet family or taking a festive break, using part of your personal loan for festival expenses can cover airfare, train tickets, or hotel stays without affecting savings.

Tips to Get a Suitable Loan for Your Diwali Needs

Here are some practical tips for managing festive borrowing:

Use Online Tools: Personal loan EMI and eligibility calculators can help you make informed borrowing decisions by showing a realistic view of your repayment obligations and borrowing capacity.

Personal loan EMI and eligibility calculators can help you make informed borrowing decisions by showing a realistic view of your repayment obligations and borrowing capacity. Keep Your Credit Score Healthy: A high credit score (typically 750+) improves your chances of approval and can help you secure better terms.

A high credit score (typically 750+) improves your chances of approval and can help you secure better terms. Choose Tenure Wisely: Shorter tenures mean higher EMIs but lower overall interest costs, while longer tenures reduce monthly payments but increase the total interest paid.

Shorter tenures mean higher EMIs but lower overall interest costs, while longer tenures reduce monthly payments but increase the total interest paid. Borrow Responsibly: Only borrow what you can comfortably repay. Setting and sticking to a budget ensures your festive borrowing doesn’t create long-term financial strain.

Conclusion

This festive season, you can plan your shopping while keeping finances under control.. A Diwali personal loan offers timely access to funds, structured repayments, and the financial flexibility to enjoy the celebrations responsibly.

By comparing lenders, checking available personal loan Diwali offers, and borrowing responsibly, you can manage your festive spending efficiently.

Make your celebrations brighter this year with a well-planned personal loan for Diwali shopping and focus on what truly matters: spending joyful moments with your loved ones.

*T&C apply. Loan eligibility, loan terms, and loan disbursement processes are subject to the lender’s policy at the time of loan application.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.