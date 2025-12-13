India’s Mindset, India’s Dialogue: Why Strong Public Relations Matter

India is not just a nation defined by geographical boundaries—it is a civilization built on emotions, traditions, and human values. Our true identity lies in our culture, heritage, and diversity. These are what bind us together, and they form the real strength of our communication. In today’s fast-changing world, conveying this spirit of India to people in the right way is a major responsibility of Public Relations (PR). The essence of communication lies in understanding emotions and cultural roots, fostering trust, and combating misinformation.

Indian culture has always believed in the welfare of all—Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Nirāmayāh. From the Upanishads to our modern democratic system, communication has always been guided by compassion and coexistence. This is why, in India, Public Relations is not just a medium of information, but a means of building trust and lighting the lamp of hope.

Our traditions have evolved with time—Yoga, Ayurveda, folk arts, folk tales, and festivals continue to bring people together. Communication becomes effective only when it understands people’s emotions and their cultural roots.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the whole world is one family—this thought is the true model of our communication. It includes not just delivering messages but also connecting with the world. The Vedic mantra “Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam” teaches us the same: walk together, speak together, and think in harmony.

Our ancient stories also offer great examples of communication:

– Lord Krishna guided Arjuna through dialogue—an excellent example of clear communication.

– Lord Rama won the trust of the people through his conduct and principles—communication that builds faith.

– Chanakya taught that no policy can succeed without public welfare and accurate information.

Communication ignites enthusiasm and strength in people. When the time came to cross the ocean in the search for Mata Sita, Hanuman Ji had forgotten his true powers. It was Jambavan Ji’s dialogue that reminded him of his strength. Only then did Hanuman Ji regain confidence and reach Lanka in a single leap.

In today’s era, the role of PR has become even more crucial. Building a positive image of the nation, providing accurate information during crises, keeping people connected, and protecting society from fake news and misinformation—these are all core responsibilities of PR. The digital age, powered by AI and new technologies, has made communication faster, but its soul—human sensitivity—remains the same.

India’s spirit is our greatest strength—communication that conveys coexistence and the welfare of all. When this mindset reflects in Public Relations, India’s message reaches the world more effectively. This is the true responsibility of PR today.

This article is written by Ravi Bijarniya he is the Deputy Director at the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) and currently serves as the President of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Dehradun Chapter.