Jharkhand explores sourcing tie-up with Lulu Group at Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister Hemant Soren held discussions with Yusuff Ali, Founder and Managing Director of Lulu Group, on potential collaboration to source products from Jharkhand for domestic and international retail markets. Chief Minister Hemant Soren interacts at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where discussions were held with Lulu Group representatives on potential sourcing of Jharkhand products. (PTI)

According to officials familiar with the interaction, the discussions focused on the possibility of integrating agriculture-based and forest-based products from Jharkhand into Lulu Group’s retail supply chains. The proposed engagement is aimed at improving market access for farmers, women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and communities dependent on forest produce-based livelihoods.

Lulu Group operates a large retail network across several Indian states as well as international markets in West Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. During the meeting, the Group indicated that certain products cultivated or manufactured in Jharkhand could potentially align with its existing sourcing and distribution systems, subject to quality standards and supply readiness.

The Group also conveyed its interest in exploring capacity-building initiatives in the State. These could include support for improving quality control, aggregation mechanisms, and logistics processes required for large-scale retail sourcing. Officials said such measures would be necessary to ensure consistency and compliance with domestic and international retail requirements.

As part of the next steps, a high-level delegation from Lulu Group is expected to visit Jharkhand to conduct an on-ground assessment of production capacity, aggregation infrastructure, and supply-chain capabilities. The visit would help determine the feasibility of regular sourcing arrangements and identify product categories suitable for inclusion in the Group’s retail portfolio.

The Jharkhand government, for its part, indicated its intent to position the State as a sourcing partner within Lulu Group’s supply ecosystem. Officials said the focus would be on structured engagement with producer groups, particularly farmer collectives and women-led SHGs, to ensure traceability and scale.

The discussions at Davos are part of the State’s broader efforts to attract private-sector partnerships that can expand market linkages for local producers. In recent years, Jharkhand has been working to promote value addition in agriculture and minor forest produce, alongside initiatives to strengthen producer organisations and improve post-harvest infrastructure.

While no formal agreement has been announced, officials described the interaction as exploratory, with further deliberations expected following the proposed visit by Lulu Group representatives. Any potential collaboration would be subject to detailed assessments and subsequent approvals.

The meeting took place on the margins of the World Economic Forum, where State delegations from India are engaging with global corporations and investors to discuss trade, investment, and supply-chain opportunities.