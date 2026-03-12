Kejriwal flags LPG shortage, job loss fears; Centre says supplies secure

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that India is facing a severe shortage of LPG and criticised the Centre’s foreign policy approach, claiming the situation could lead to widespread economic disruption and job losses. Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a press conference in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party said supply disruptions were affecting restaurants, hotels and industries that depend on LPG for operations. He warned that the crisis could push nearly one crore people towards unemployment if supplies do not stabilise soon.

“At this moment the country is going through a very serious crisis. Across the country there is a massive shortage of LPG gas used in households, restaurants and industries,” Kejriwal said.

He claimed India’s LPG production had dropped sharply and pointed out that the country relies heavily on imports for its cooking gas requirements. According to him, disruptions in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had reduced supplies reaching India.

Kejriwal said restaurants and hotels were among the worst affected because they receive LPG cylinders on a daily basis and cannot maintain large storage due to safety norms. He claimed closures had already begun in some cities and warned that the hospitality sector and small industries could face major disruptions if the shortage persists.

The AAP leader also linked the situation to geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, criticising the Centre for what he described as abandoning India’s traditional non-aligned foreign policy stance. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s diplomatic choices and urged the government to prioritise national economic interests while handling global conflicts.

However, the Centre rejected concerns about a large-scale fuel shortage and said the country’s energy supplies remain stable despite tensions in West Asia. Government officials said India’s crude oil supply remains secure, with access to around 5.5 million barrels per day, adding that current procurement arrangements provide sufficient volumes to meet domestic demand.

Officials also said the government has asked refineries to maximise LPG production and appealed to consumers not to panic while booking cylinders. They added that domestic LPG delivery cycles remain largely normal and that supply is being prioritised for households to ensure stability.

The Centre acknowledged that a large share of India’s LPG imports travels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route that has been affected by recent geopolitical tensions, but maintained that the overall situation is under control and there is no need for public alarm.