Lynx star Napheesa Collier rips WNBA: 'worst leadership in world'

Minnesota guard Napheesa Collier blasted WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for "the worst leadership in the world" in a resounding statement sending shockwaves around the league on Tuesday.

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said in reading from a prepared statement lasting just over four minutes.

Collier, a face of the league and runner-up for WNBA Most Valuable Player for the second season in a row, also criticized the league office for what she perceives as a "lack of accountability."

"I want to be clear this conversation is not about winning or losing," Collier began referencing a written statement in front of her at her season-ending press conference. "It's about something much bigger. The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office."

She also revealed Engelbert purportedly made alarming commeints in a conversation in February about players' compensation, an unsettled issue for a new collective bargaining agreement between the WNBA Players Association and the league. Collier wanted to know what star players like Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings aren't making more money while on their rookie contracts.

"I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that Caitlin,, Angel and Paige, who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years," Collier said. "Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'

"And in that same conversation," Collier continued, "she told me players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that got them.

"That's the mentality driving our league from the top. We go to battle every day to protect a shield that doesn't value us. The league believes it succeeds despite its players, not because of them," she said.

Engelbert and the league had not commented as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Collier's criticisms followed the scathing comments made by her coach, Cheryl Reeve, about the officiating following the top-seeded Lynx's 84-76 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday in Game 3 of their semifinal playoff series.

Collier injured her left ankle in the final seconds of the game when no foul was called on the Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, who stripped the ball from her and made a steal. Reeve was ejected for arguing for a foul, and her conduct and postgame comments got the veteran coach suspended by the league for one game.

Without Reeve and Collier, who watched Game 4 in a walking boot, the Lynx were eliminated by the Mercury. Collier said on Tuesday that she tore some ligaments and severely sprained the ankle, and she wouldn't have been able to play if the Lynx, who had the league's best record in the regular season, had made a return trip to the WNBA Finals.

"Since I've been in the league, you've heard the constant concerns about officiating and it has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity of which it operates," Collier, who turned 29 on Sept. 23, said on Tuesday.

"Whether the league cares about the health of our players is one thing, but to also not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self-sabotage. Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders."

Reeve was fined $15,000 for her comments and conduct, ESPN reported on Monday. Collier said she is not worried about getting fined by the league for her comments.

"Our leadership's answer to being held accountability is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines," Collier said. "I'm not concerned about a fine. I'm concerned about the future of our sport. At some point, everyone deserves to hear the truth, from someone who I hope has earned the benefit of the doubt to fight for what is right and fair for our athletes and our fans.

"We serve a league that has shown they think championship coaches and Hall of Fame players are dispensable, and that's fine, it's professional sports. But I will not stand quietly by and allow different standards to be applied at the league level."

Collier has averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 193 regular-season games in her career. She is a five-time All- Star in seven seasons, all with Minnesota. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2019 and first-team All-WNBA in 2023 and 2024.

Collier's full statement can be read below:

