Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to flag off women bikers rally from Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav is set to flag off the third edition of the Queens on the Wheels women bikers rally from his residence in Bhopal on Saturday morning, as the state looks to use the event to showcase key tourism destinations and encourage wider interest in heritage travel. The Queens on the Wheels rally will take 25 women riders across Madhya Pradesh’s heritage and tourism circuit from March 7 to March 13.

According to the state government, the seven day ride will cover around 1,400 km and connect Bhopal with Khajuraho through a circuit of historical, cultural and wildlife destinations before returning to the state capital. The initiative is being positioned as both a tourism promotion exercise and a platform to highlight women’s participation in long distance adventure travel.

The route announced for the rally includes Sanchi, Udaygiri, Chanderi, Shivpuri, Kuno, Gwalior, Datia, Orchha and Khajuraho. The journey is scheduled to conclude in Bhopal on March 13. Through this route, the government is seeking to draw attention not only to established tourism centres but also to destinations that receive relatively less visibility in mainstream travel circuits.

Tourism secretary and managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Ilaiyaraja T, said the initiative is intended to go beyond a conventional road trip format and present the state’s cultural and tourism assets through an experiential campaign. In a statement, he said the participation of women riders from across the country would help amplify awareness about Madhya Pradesh’s destinations and position the state as a safe and attractive place for travel.

Officials said the event is also expected to support rural and heritage tourism by directing attention to smaller towns and historic sites along the route. The emphasis, they said, is on responsible travel and on building wider recognition for destinations beyond the state’s best known landmarks.

The rally comes as Madhya Pradesh Tourism continues to rely on event led outreach to promote the state’s tourism economy. Similar formats have increasingly been used by tourism boards to combine destination branding with themed travel experiences.

For the state government, the event also carries a messaging element around women travellers and accessibility. By foregrounding an all women riding group, the administration is seeking to present Madhya Pradesh as a destination that can appeal to both adventure enthusiasts and mainstream domestic tourists.