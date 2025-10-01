Max Pacioretty retires from NHL, joins Michigan coaching staff

Forward Max Pacioretty announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NHL and joined the University of Michigan staff as a special assistant to head coach Brandon Naurato. HT Image

Pacioretty, 36, recorded 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 37 games last season, his first with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"After 17 seasons in the NHL, I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey," said Pacioretty, who played one season for the Wolverines and was selected to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team in 2007-08. "I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players."

The Montreal Canadiens selected Pacioretty in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Pacioretty has 681 points (335 goals, 346 assists), 509 penalty minutes and a plus-53 rating in 935 career regular-season games for the Canadiens (2008-18), Vegas Golden Knights (2018-22), Carolina Hurricanes (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2023-24) and Maple Leafs.

He also has 58 points (28 goals, 30 assists), 61 penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating in 89 playoff games.

Pacioretty was selected to the All-Star Game in 2020 and won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, in 2011-12.

Injuries hampered Pacioretty, including foot and wrist injuries while with Vegas in the 2021-22 season; a torn right Achilles tendon while in Carolina training camp in 2022, and after five games tearing the Achilles again in January 2023.

Naurato praised Pacioretty for his experience, knowledge and leadership. The coach said his players will learn from his example.

"Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can't wait to share what I've learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice," Pacioretty said. "Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I'm going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey and that's something I'll really cherish as a dad."

