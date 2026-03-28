Miles Robinson and Chris Richards both injured, leaving US central defense shorthanded

MARIETTA, Ga. — Miles Robinson will miss the United States' friendlies against Belgium and Portugal because of a groin injury and Chris Richards is likely to sit out both games with a knee problem, leaving the American central defense with few options in the last two matches before coach Mauricio Pochettino announces his World Cup roster. HT Image

Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty are the only available central defenders for Saturday's game against Belgium.

Outside back Joe Scally and defensive midfielder Tanner Tessmann also are options in central defense, Pochettino said Friday. Pochettino has used a three-central defender formation since September.

Robinson injured his groin during training on Tuesday, according to Pochettino.

Richards played until the 75th minute in Crystal Palace's Europa Conference League match at Larnaca on March 19. He definitely won't play Saturday and likely won't be available Tuesday.

“The club gave permission to come to America and he report some problems in his knee,” Pochettino said. “After we were assessing him, he was training some part of the training Tuesday but he not finish Wednesday and he now feels something in his knee. We hope that it’s nothing important but for tomorrow is out and I don’t believe that can arrive Tuesday.”

Pochettino said dealing now with switches caused by injuries could benefit the team during the World Cup.

“We need to see all the options that we can have because the circumstances can happen,” he said.

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