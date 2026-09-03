Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix

Sept 2 - Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, round 13 of the championship: HT Image

Lap distance: 5.793km. Total distance: 306.720km

2025 pole position: Max Verstappen Red Bull, one minute 18.792 seconds

2025 race winner: Verstappen

Race lap record: One minute 20.901 seconds, Lando Norris , McLaren 2025.

Start time: 1300GMT

ITALY

The race will be the 77th Italian Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950, and 76th at Monza.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli is the first Italian to lead the Formula One championship to his home grand prix since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Built in 1922, the 'Temple of Speed' has long straights a challenge for energy management with this year's new power units and 11 corners with 76% of lap time at full throttle and top speeds of more than 350kph. Teams will run the lowest drag setup of the season.

Verstappen set the fastest lap in Formula One history in qualifying last year, his pole time clocking an average speed of 264.681kph.

The race can be one of the shortest of the year in total time, due to the high speeds. A one-stop strategy is most likely. It is moderately demanding on brakes, according to manufacturer Brembo, with only five braking points per lap for less than eight and a half seconds in total.

Seven-times world champions Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record of five wins each at Monza.

Other still active past winners are Max Verstappen , Fernando Alonso , Leclerc and Pierre Gasly .

Hamilton has started on pole seven times at Monza.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only ones to have been on the calendar in every year since 1950. In 1980 the Italian GP was held at Imola but otherwise all have been at Monza.

Ferrari have won 20 times at Monza, more than anyone else.

Monza holds the record for Formula One's closest finish, with 0.18 seconds separating the top four in 1971.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonelli, who turned 20 last week, leads teammate George Russell and Hamilton by 59 points. Norris is 24 points further back. Mercedes are 87 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

RACE WINS

Antonelli has won six races this season, including five in a row. Russell and Norris have won two each, Hamilton and Leclerc one apiece.

Hamilton took his first win since 2024 with victory in Barcelona and Leclerc won in Britain. Russell won in Australia and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco and Belgium, and Norris in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Mercedes have won eight of 12 races, and the first six. Norris has won the last two and is chasing what would be his first hat-trick.

Hamilton has a record 106 career victories from 392 starts and with three teams.

Verstappen has won 71 grands prix and is third on the all-time list behind Hamilton and Schumacher .

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole in all but two grands prix this season — Russell in Australia, Canada, Barcelona and Austria, Antonelli in China, Japan, Miami, Monaco, Britain and Belgium. Norris was on pole in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Hamilton has had a record 104 career poles, his most recent in Hungary in 2023.

MILESTONE

The race will be the 110th Formula One championship grand prix held in Italy - 76 in Monza, 32 in Imola and one each at Mugello and Pescara.

Ferrari are commemorating Schumacher's first Italian GP win in 1996.

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto made his F1 debut at Monza two years ago with Williams.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.