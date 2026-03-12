Navigating Summer the Seamless Way with Clovia
Clovia's new seamless lingerie collection promises comfort during the summer heat. Featuring soft, breathable material.
Summer is fast approaching, and so are the sweating, rashes, chafing, and related issues. For women, specifically, these issues go out-of-the hands at times. Why, you ask? Imagine living in the “claws” of your own innerwear all day, just to feel supported. Fabric, design, and incorrect size are the primary reasons for the discomfort. However, they have a solution this time. However, Clovia has the perfect solution. Designed to help you stay comfortable through the day, the brand introduces its seamless lingerie collection. Crafted to offer a smooth, breathable fit for the summer months. For those unsure about sizing, the CloviaCurve Fit Test helps determine the right bra size, while detailed size charts guide customers in selecting the most comfortable fit.
Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage T-shirt Bra in Black
On days you don’t feel like wearing a bra but still want to feel supported, let this black seamless T-shirt bra take centre stage. Made from soft polyamide fabric, it has a buttery-soft touch you’ll want to live in. It features removable padded cups for modesty and a non-wired design for that completely poke-free experience. The full-coverage cups and high underarm coverage keep top and side spillage in check, while the broad shoulder straps make it an everyday no-brainer. The triple hook & eye closure ensures a more secure fit.
Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/padded-non-wired-seamless-bonded-t-shirt-bra-in-black/
Price: ₹899
Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra in Mint Green
Give your fuss-free, feel-good basic an upgrade with this mint green seamless bonded bra. It’s crafted from soft polyamide fabric and finished with bonded edges - meaning no elastics, no rashes, just smooth comfort all day. Its seamless padded cups protect modesty and stay invisible under fitted outfits, while the non-wired design keeps things completely poke-free. With full coverage to prevent top and side spillage, adjustable straps for that just-right fit, and a double hook-and-eye closure for a snug finish, this bra is all about comfort without compromise.
Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/padded-non-wired-full-coverage-seamless-bra-in-mint-green/
Price: ₹899
Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Slip-on Bra in Dark Grey
This is the bra that’s basically a hug. The shade of dark grey gives it a cool vibe, while the soft, all-weather polyamide fabric feels dreamy against the skin. This T-shirt bra features removable padded cups for modesty & convenience, and is non-wired for a poke-free, all-day ease. The full-coverage cups keep top and side spillage in check. Designed with heat-fused tech, its bonded & seamless finish makes it your best friend under fitted tops and dresses. Designed in a slip-on style (because who has time for hooks?), it features broad shoulder straps and a chic racerback that adds both support and style to your everyday look.
Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/padded-bonded-slip-on-bra-in-dark-grey/
Price: ₹999
Seamless Bonded Non-Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra in Nude Colour
Say hello to smoothness, softness, and zero drama. This nude-coloured seamless bonded bra is crafted from soft, all-weather polyamide fabric and skips elastics altogether for a totally rash-free feel. With no seams in sight, it gives you that flawless, smooth finish under even your snuggest outfits. The three-layered moulded cups keep modesty in check while giving your bust a naturally rounder shape. It’s non-wired for a 100% poke-free experience, and the full-coverage cups & high underarms ensure zero top or side spillage that could potentially crash your vibes. The adjustable straps for a customised fit and a triple hook-and-eye closure give you a snug, secure hug.
Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/non-padded-non-wired-full-coverage-seamless-bra-in-nude-colour/
Price: ₹799
Low Impact Ombre Print Seamless Sports Bra in Sky Blue with Removable Cups
This is going to be the unexpected one in this seamless list. This sky blue low-impact sports bra, crafted with smooth & stretchable nylon-spandex fabric, is all about a smooth & supportive fit. It features a round neckline and a racerback, giving that sober yet cool vibe. It features seamless cups with removable pads for convenience and offers full coverage for zero top & side spillage. It has anti-static properties, so it doesn’t cling to your skin, and you can focus on your workout. The 4-way stretch fabric provides ease of movement and avoids wear or tear. Engineered to maximise flexibility, mobility, and performance, it is perfect for activities like Zumba, dance, running, and cycling.
Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/low-impact-ombre-print-sports-bra-in-sky-blue-with-removable-cups/
Price: ₹499
Mid Waist Laser-cut Hipster Panty in Red
Forget all about the visible panty lines with this comfy yet secure red mid-waist hipster panty. It’s all-weather polyamide fabric feels super-soft on the skin. The panty offers medium rear coverage and has a double-layered gusset for hygiene. The laser-cut leg openings ensure a smooth silhouette under fitted bottoms, while the soft elastic at the waistband provides a snug fit. Pair it with any outfit and get literally the best feel you can think of!
Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/mid-waist-laser-cut-hipster-panty-in-red/
Price: ₹399
Down the Line
The summer heat is already enough to irritate you, and your lingerie should be the least of your worries. While fresh & hydrating drinks & coolers are perfect to beat this heat, smoothly get through the season with Clovia’s seamless collection. Whether it is for your everyday wear or workout sessions, the brand has got you covered (literally)!
Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.
