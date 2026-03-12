Summer is fast approaching, and so are the sweating, rashes, chafing, and related issues. For women, specifically, these issues go out-of-the hands at times. Why, you ask? Imagine living in the “claws” of your own innerwear all day, just to feel supported. Fabric, design, and incorrect size are the primary reasons for the discomfort. However, they have a solution this time. However, Clovia has the perfect solution. Designed to help you stay comfortable through the day, the brand introduces its seamless lingerie collection. Crafted to offer a smooth, breathable fit for the summer months. For those unsure about sizing, the CloviaCurve Fit Test helps determine the right bra size, while detailed size charts guide customers in selecting the most comfortable fit. Navigating Summer the Seamless Way with Clovia Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage T-shirt Bra in Black

Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage T-shirt Bra in Black

On days you don’t feel like wearing a bra but still want to feel supported, let this black seamless T-shirt bra take centre stage. Made from soft polyamide fabric, it has a buttery-soft touch you’ll want to live in. It features removable padded cups for modesty and a non-wired design for that completely poke-free experience. The full-coverage cups and high underarm coverage keep top and side spillage in check, while the broad shoulder straps make it an everyday no-brainer. The triple hook & eye closure ensures a more secure fit. Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/padded-non-wired-seamless-bonded-t-shirt-bra-in-black/ Price: ₹899 Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra in Mint Green

Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra in Mint Green

Give your fuss-free, feel-good basic an upgrade with this mint green seamless bonded bra. It’s crafted from soft polyamide fabric and finished with bonded edges - meaning no elastics, no rashes, just smooth comfort all day. Its seamless padded cups protect modesty and stay invisible under fitted outfits, while the non-wired design keeps things completely poke-free. With full coverage to prevent top and side spillage, adjustable straps for that just-right fit, and a double hook-and-eye closure for a snug finish, this bra is all about comfort without compromise. Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/padded-non-wired-full-coverage-seamless-bra-in-mint-green/ Price: ₹899 Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Slip-on Bra in Dark Grey

Seamless Bonded Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Slip-on Bra in Dark Grey

This is the bra that’s basically a hug. The shade of dark grey gives it a cool vibe, while the soft, all-weather polyamide fabric feels dreamy against the skin. This T-shirt bra features removable padded cups for modesty & convenience, and is non-wired for a poke-free, all-day ease. The full-coverage cups keep top and side spillage in check. Designed with heat-fused tech, its bonded & seamless finish makes it your best friend under fitted tops and dresses. Designed in a slip-on style (because who has time for hooks?), it features broad shoulder straps and a chic racerback that adds both support and style to your everyday look. Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/padded-bonded-slip-on-bra-in-dark-grey/ Price: ₹999 Seamless Bonded Non-Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra in Nude Colour

Seamless Bonded Non-Padded Non-Wired Full Coverage Bra in Nude Colour

Say hello to smoothness, softness, and zero drama. This nude-coloured seamless bonded bra is crafted from soft, all-weather polyamide fabric and skips elastics altogether for a totally rash-free feel. With no seams in sight, it gives you that flawless, smooth finish under even your snuggest outfits. The three-layered moulded cups keep modesty in check while giving your bust a naturally rounder shape. It’s non-wired for a 100% poke-free experience, and the full-coverage cups & high underarms ensure zero top or side spillage that could potentially crash your vibes. The adjustable straps for a customised fit and a triple hook-and-eye closure give you a snug, secure hug. Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/non-padded-non-wired-full-coverage-seamless-bra-in-nude-colour/ Price: ₹799 Low Impact Ombre Print Seamless Sports Bra in Sky Blue with Removable Cups

This is going to be the unexpected one in this seamless list. This sky blue low-impact sports bra, crafted with smooth & stretchable nylon-spandex fabric, is all about a smooth & supportive fit. It features a round neckline and a racerback, giving that sober yet cool vibe. It features seamless cups with removable pads for convenience and offers full coverage for zero top & side spillage. It has anti-static properties, so it doesn’t cling to your skin, and you can focus on your workout. The 4-way stretch fabric provides ease of movement and avoids wear or tear. Engineered to maximise flexibility, mobility, and performance, it is perfect for activities like Zumba, dance, running, and cycling. Link: https://www.clovia.com/product/low-impact-ombre-print-sports-bra-in-sky-blue-with-removable-cups/ Price: ₹499 Mid Waist Laser-cut Hipster Panty in Red