NFO ends today: Invest in Bajaj Finserv Banking and Financial Services Fund

India stands at the cusp of a defining decade. With rapid digitalisation, financial inclusion, and a young, ambitious population, the next phase of growth will likely be driven by how the country mobilises and channels capital. The financial sector, spanning banks, NBFCs, insurers, mutual funds, and fintechs, sits at the centre of this transformation. The fund targets growth across various financial institutions as India prepares for substantial economic expansion.

The Bajaj Finserv Banking and Financial Services Fund offers investors a way to participate in this evolving ecosystem. The New Fund Offer (NFO) closes today, Monday, November 24, 2025, marking the final opportunity to invest before it reopens for regular subscriptions within five business days from the date of allotment.

India’s financial system: The foundation of future growth

India is expected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, with a projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion. To sustain that scale, the country’s financial assets will need to expand almost twentyfold, and the banking system alone may need to add USD 4 trillion in capital over the next two decades.

A strong financial system doesn’t just support growth, it multiplies it. Every rupee of credit extended helps drive consumption, investment, and job creation. From digital banking and credit expansion to financial inclusion, the BFSI sector continues to be a key enabler of India’s economic journey.

How the BFSI sector is driving India’s transformation

Over the past two decades, India’s BFSI market capitalisation has expanded more than 50 times, rising from ₹1.8 trillion in 2005 to ₹91 trillion in 2025. This growth reflects not just the strength of banks but the rise of NBFCs, insurers, mutual funds, and fintechs, together forming a broader, more diversified ecosystem.

Banks today account for around 57% of the sector’s market capitalisation, down from 85% in 2005, as new participants gain ground. Meanwhile, improving fundamentals, declining NPAs, steady margins, and robust profitability, underline the sector’s resilience.

Why BFSI offers potential for the next decade

Valuations in the financial sector are currently below 14-year averages, supported by healthy balance sheets and strong earnings visibility. RBI’s recent rate cuts have begun to ease liquidity, a factor that could stimulate credit growth and improve spreads for banks and NBFCs in the months ahead.

With credit penetration deepening and retail participation broadening across financial products, the sector stands well-positioned to capture the next wave of India’s economic expansion.

About Bajaj Finserv Banking and Financial Services Fund

The Bajaj Finserv Banking and Financial Services Fund, an open ended equity scheme, is designed to capture opportunities across India’s fast-evolving financial sector. The fund invests across banks, NBFCs, insurers, asset management companies, and fintechs—reflecting the full breadth of the BFSI universe.

Following the InQuBe investment philosophy, the fund filters around 180 - 200 companies from the broader BFSI megatrend universe* to build a diversified portfolio of 45–60 stocks aligned to long-term structural trends such as digital finance, financial inclusion, and demographic expansion.

*The portfolio count is indicative, and actual number will depend on market conditions at the time of making investment.

Conclusion

With valuations at reasonable levels and fundamentals improving, this NFO aims to offer investors a potential entry point into India’s next decade of financial growth. The fund’s diversified portfolio approach looks beyond traditional banking to include companies shaping the future of how India saves, borrows, and invests.

However, as with all market-linked investments, investors should align participation with their financial goals and risk appetite.

