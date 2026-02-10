With a legacy spanning more than four decades, Prince has established itself as a trusted name in Chennai’s real estate sector. Over the years, the company has successfully delivered over 30 residential, commercial, and IT park projects, collectively covering more than 6 million sq. ft. of built-up area, with an additional 3 lakh sq. ft. currently under development. Its developments today support the living and working needs of over 7,000 families and businesses, reflecting a consistent focus on quality construction and long-term usability. Prince Begins Its Coimbatore Journey with Residential Project “Prince Blossom” at Neelambur

Building on this strong foundation, Prince now marks its entry into Coimbatore with Prince Blossom, its first residential development in the city. Located at Neelambur, a fast-growing residential corridor, the project represents a significant step in the company’s expansion beyond Chennai.

The grand launch of Prince Blossom is scheduled for February 14th and 15th, 2026, at the project site, where home buyers and investors can experience the development first hand and avail exclusive launch offers available only during the launch days.

Prince Blossom is planned across 5.25 acres along the emerging Neelambur–Mylampatti stretch, just 5 minutes off Avinashi Road, and is thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of both end-users and investors. The development comprises 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, with unit sizes ranging from approximately 625 sq. ft. to 1,400 sq. ft., and prices starting from just ₹33 lakhs, allowing buyers to choose homes that align with their space and budget requirements.

The project benefits from its proximity to Avinashi Road, one of Coimbatore’s most important arterial roads. This location provides convenient access to the international airport, major IT and industrial zones, hospitals, educational institutions, and commercial hubs, while the surrounding neighbourhood continues to offer a calm residential environment.

Prince Blossom is a RERA-registered project (TN/11/Building/0136/2025), underscoring Prince’s adherence to regulatory standards and transparent development practices. The community has been planned with a focus on comfort, functionality, and everyday convenience.



Key features and amenities include:

35+ Lifestyle amenities like Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Gym, Party Hall, Play Area and more

Well-planned homes with ample natural light and cross-ventilation

Landscaped green spaces and outdoor leisure areas

A 18,500 sq. ft. clubhouse designed to support social and lifestyle activities

Wide internal roads and organized parking facilities

Strong connectivity to essential urban infrastructure Through Prince Blossom, Prince brings its proven construction expertise and design sensibilities to Coimbatore, responding to the city’s growing demand for dependable and future-ready residential developments. The project reflects the company’s long-term commitment to expanding into high-potential urban markets with carefully planned communities.

Pre-launch bookings for Prince Blossom are now open, offering early buyers and investors an opportunity to secure homes in a well-located development with strong prospects for long-term value.

About Prince

Prince is a well-established real estate developer in Tamil Nadu, recognized for its quality-driven approach, customer-centric practices, and timely project execution. With an expanding portfolio of residential developments, the company continues to create thoughtfully designed homes in strategically chosen locations.

For more details about Prince Blossom, Call 95000 28875 or Visit: https://princefoundations.com/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

