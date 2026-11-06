Punjab identifies 30 investment projects worth ₹27,294 crore

Punjab has identified 30 major investment projects, with a proposed investment of ₹27,294 crore and the potential to generate 47,067 jobs, according to a report published in March 2026. The projects are expected to strengthen industrial activity in key centres such as Ludhiana and Mohali, which have established manufacturing and technology ecosystems. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT_PRINT)

The figures point to the scale of the state's investment pipeline, although the status of individual projects varies. At the time of the report, nine projects were operational, four were under construction, while the remaining projects were at different stages of approvals or related processes.

The distinction between proposed investment and projects already under implementation is important in assessing the likely economic impact. The total investment figure represents the proposed value of the identified projects and should not be read as investment already realised.

Ludhiana and Mohali play different roles in Punjab's industrial economy. Ludhiana is known for its cycle, engineering, steel and machinery industries. It is also an important centre for manufacturing, with established industrial networks and supplier businesses. Mohali, meanwhile, offers opportunities in information technology and technology-based businesses, supported by its growing industrial and technology ecosystem.

The 30 identified projects are expected to contribute to investment and employment, but the extent of that contribution will depend on how quickly projects progress from approvals and construction to commercial operations.

Industrial opportunities are not limited to these two cities. Other districts in Punjab also have potential for investment in food processing, energy, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. A wider geographical spread of projects could help local businesses and workers benefit from industrial expansion beyond the state's major urban centres.

The projects could generate employment directly through factories and businesses, while also creating demand for transport, logistics, packaging and other services. However, the actual number of jobs will depend on the scale of operations and the workforce requirements of each project.

For the state, the next step will be to track project implementation, investment realised and employment generated. These indicators will provide a clearer picture of whether the proposed pipeline is translating into sustained industrial growth across Punjab.