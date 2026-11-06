‘This organisation is united’: Farooq Abdullah dismisses reports of rift in National Conference after meeting MLAs

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday dismissed reports of divisions within the party after meeting several MLAs in Srinagar, amid alleged discontent among legislators over the cabinet expansion carried out by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in October. National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday dismissed reports of divisions within the party (PTI)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, which was also attended by Omar Abdullah, Farooq said the party remained united, termed reports suggesting a split within the National Conference baseless and assured that the concerns raised by party legislators would be addressed.

“The baseless reports being spread that the National Conference is divided are completely false. This organisation is united, and those who think they can break this organisation should understand that it has never been broken and will never be broken. We have spoken to them. Their issues were genuine and have been given due consideration,” he said, according to ANI.

He further said the party leadership had heard everyone's concerns and would take steps to resolve them, adding that efforts would be made to strengthen both the party and the government.

“Everyone was heard, and some steps will be taken soon, while others will be taken gradually. We will strengthen the party and the government so that people's difficulties can be addressed. Alongside this, our fight for the restoration of Statehood, as well as our fight for Articles 370 and 35A, will continue, and it will be taken to its final conclusion,” Abdullah added.