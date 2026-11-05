Miffed over J&K Cabinet Expansion, 18 NC MLAs hold closed-door meet, to talk to Farooq

Unhappy over the recent cabinet expansion in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 National Conference (NC) legislators reportedly held a closed-door meeting to voice concern over the exclusion of senior members and not taking into consideration the regional balance. National Conference MLA Salman Sagar addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday. He said the BJP succeeded in executing ‘Operation Lotus’ in Kashmir. (PTI)

This coincided with Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi’s resignation from both Parliament and the party. The Omar Abdullah-led government completed two years in office last month.

Aga Ruhullah, one of the party’s prominent young leaders, accused the leadership, particularly chief minister Omar Abdullah, of “humiliating” the people of J&K. “The NC has failed to fulfill its election promises. Over the past two years, ruling party leaders have repeatedly humiliated their own people while taking a soft stance toward New Delhi,” he said.

The meeting of the 18 MLAs has raised alarm within the party. The disgruntled MLAs have been voicing concern over CM’s adviser and “non-performing” ministers getting berths in the cabinet second time.

A leader close to the dissenting MLAs said they planned to meet NC president Farooq Abdullah soon to present their demands. “The MLAs want the party to function transparently rather than being run by a coterie close to the CM. If their concerns are ignored, these disgruntled legislators may resign, reducing the Omar Abdullah government to a minority in the J&K assembly,” said the leader, wishing not to be named.

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Another NC leader, who too sought anonymity, said there is strong resentment against the CM’s adviser and a few other people. “The legislators want the party to be run

democratically, not by a few people. They are hopeful that Farooq Abdullah has the capacity to set things in the right direction,” he added.

Reacting to the meeting of MLAs, NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said differences of opinion and dissent are part of any democratic party, but they should not be confused with a rebellion. The responsibility of all is to work collectively to fulfil the commitments made to the people, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma (BJP) claimed the NC government would collapse before completing its term in 2029. BJP leader Ram Madhav, who had played a pivotal rule in formation of PDP-BJP alliance, was in Jammu for a meeting, giving rise to speculations that the BJP is keeping a close eye on the J&K political situation, especially when party is the major opposition in UT.

Political analysts noted that this revolt mirrors the 1984 political crisis that brought down the Farooq Abdullah administration. “Back then, Farooq Abdullah’s brother-in-law, Ghulam Mohammad Shah, toppled the government with Congress support to become chief minister. This is the second time NC is facing a major internal rebellion, with 18 to 20 legislators expressing discontent,” said political observer Javeed Ahmad.

Also read: Srinagar MP Ruhullah quits National Conference, resigns from Parliament

Deputy CM Accuses BJP of Trying to Weaken NC J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary accused the BJP of misleading Aga Ruhullah and attempting to weaken and break the NC.

Fielding media queries on discontent among a few MLAs and Ruhullah’s resignation, Choudhary said the BJP should explain its role, particularly in view of the remarks made by its senior leader Ram Madhav.

“Immediately after Aga Ruhullah resigned, Ram Madhav said that all those who attended Aga Sahib’s programme were their people. Then why are you asking us these questions? Go and ask BJP leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma,” Choudhary said.

Asked about speculation over a possible new political formation involving former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Aga Ruhullah and MP Engineer Rashid, Choudhary dismissed the question, asking the reporter, “Since when have you started knowing what they are planning?”

Meanwhile, NC MLA Hazratbal Salman Sagar, addressing a press conference in Srinagar, said the BJP succeeded in executing “Operation Lotus” in Kashmir.

Also read: We established peace, didn’t buy it: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Disgruntled MLA Cancels Press Meet NC MLA Mubarak Gul, who represents the Eidgah constituency in Srinagar, cancelled his press conference. “I have decided not to speak today on the advice of well-wishers,” he told reporters who had assembled at his official residence at Tulsi Bagh.

Insiders said Gul postponed the press conference on the advice of other legislators who held a meeting soon after the cabinet expansion. People familiar with the development said Gul was asked to wait until they meet NC president Farooq Abdullah with their demands.