National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah resigns from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat

The announcement came on the 26th anniversary of his father's death, as a large number of supporters had gathered at Behesht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam for the event.

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday resigned from his parliamentary seat and also quit the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) during a public gathering in Budgam.

Why did he resign? Ruhullah Mehdi had actively campaigned for the NC during the 2024 Assembly elections. However, he was also the first to publicly challenge his own government, accusing it of failing to fulfil poll promises on reservations, Article 370 and statehood.

He later led a protest outside the residence of chief minister Omar Abdullah in Gupkar. The move led to a rift with the party’s top leadership. In response, NC leaders challenged the Srinagar MP to resign from his Lok Sabha seat, arguing that the seat belonged to the party.

Ruhullah had also refused to campaign for the NC candidate in Budgam, a constituency he had represented three times. The party eventually lost the seat to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir, who is also a close relative of Ruhullah. Notably, the high-profile seat had been vacated by Omar Abdullah after he retained the Ganderbal constituency following his victory from both seats in 2024.

Ruhullah is a three-time MLA from Budgam and a former minister. He won the Assembly seat in three consecutive elections between 2002 and 2014. In 2024, he contested the Lok Sabha election from the Srinagar constituency and won by a comfortable margin.

His father, Aga Mehdi, was a Congress leader. After Aga Mehdi was killed in a terror attack, Farooq Abdullah encouraged the young Ruhullah, who was then new to politics, to join the NC and contest his first election, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

What Farooq Abdullah said earlier Amid a brewing rift between Mehdi and the party leadership, NC president Farooq Abdullah had, in August, asked the 50-year-old to quit the party, resign as an MP, and contest the elections independently.

“Many people have left the NC in the past, today they stand nowhere, while the NC is still there. People have given huge sacrifices for the party. Aga Ruhullah Mehdi should resign from the party and his seat and contest elections again,” Farooq Abdullah had said.

J&K minister on Ruhullah’s resignation Jammu and Kashmir cabinet minister Javed Ahmed Rana said on Saturday that Ruhullah’s departure would not affect the party. He maintained that the “NC government under chief minister Omar Abdullah remains strong”.

“If Aga Sahib decides to leave, he will leave alone. Why would his exit affect the party? The party will remain united,” he said.

Rana also denied reports of internal differences within the party following the recent cabinet expansion. “The party, under the leadership of Farooq Sahib, and the government under CM Omar Sahib remain strong,” he said.

“I say with full conviction that there is no resentment. The J&K National Conference is strong under the leadership of Dr Farooq Abdullah and the government under CM Omar Abdullah is also strong like a rock,” he added.