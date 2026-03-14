Punjab woman receives cardiac surgery under Sehat Yojana, avoids ₹4 lakh expense

A resident of Mohali district underwent cardiac treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, avoiding an estimated medical expense of ₹3–4 lakh, officials said on Friday. A Mohali resident received cardiac treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, avoiding costs of ₹3–4 lakh.

Sukhwinder Kaur from Manikpur village was admitted to a private hospital after experiencing acute chest pain along with complications related to diabetes. Doctors diagnosed a serious heart condition that required immediate stent placement.

Hospital authorities estimated that the cost of treatment and hospitalisation could have ranged between ₹3 lakh and ₹4 lakh.

After her eligibility under the scheme was verified, the procedure was carried out at an empanelled private hospital under the programme, which provides health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh annually per eligible family.

According to officials, the patient remained under medical supervision for about a week before being discharged in stable condition.

Family members said arranging such a large amount at short notice would have been difficult and the scheme helped ensure that treatment was not delayed due to financial constraints.

Officials said the scheme, introduced by the Government of Punjab under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to provide cashless treatment for major medical procedures.

According to government data, more than nine lakh health cards have been issued across the state under the programme.

State authorities said over 70% of patients in government hospitals are receiving free treatment under the scheme.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh said the government has released ₹500 crore to the insurer to ensure timely settlement of claims and uninterrupted cashless treatment.

He added that the scheme covers several major procedures including cardiac surgeries, cancer treatment and kidney-related ailments at government and empanelled private hospitals.