Royals' Salvador Perez expected to return in 2026, team eyes playoff comeback following 82-80 finish

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals expect to have nine-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez back next season. HT Image

They expect to have the same set of goals, too.

First on the list is a return to the playoffs, which they managed to accomplish in 2024 but failed to replicate this season. The Royals were in contention until last week, when the last of the AL wild cards proved to be too far out of reach, thanks in part to an inconsistent offense and a starting rotation that was ransacked by injuries.

“I have a tremendous amount of pride and gratitude for being in this position, and being able to lead this team, and a tremendous amount of pride in what we did do,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said during a wrap-up news conference Tuesday.

“There's also a tremendous amount of disappointment in the fact that we're not playing, because we believe in ourselves. Our internal expectations are extremely high, not only for winning and losing games but in how we perform, you know? Process-wise, decision-making, all those kinds of things. And all of those areas need to be improved.”

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said most of the coaching staff would return from a club that finished 82-80 for its second straight winning season, though changes could be made in the hitting department. Alec Zumwalt will be back to lead the group, but he could have some new voices helping to direct an offense that too frequently failed to produce.

Most of the roster should return intact, too.

That includes Perez, their 35-year-old captain, who hit just .236 but finished with 30 homers and 100 RBIs. The Royals value not just his production but his leadership, especially for Carter Jensen, who dazzled in a small sample size after making his big league debut behind the plate late in the season.

The Royals have a $13.5 million club option on Perez next season, though a reworked deal could be in the works.

“We've already started those discussions,” Picollo said. “It's safe to say, one way or another, Salvy will be here in '26.”

The Royals are set across the infield with All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia and All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. coming off solid seasons, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hitting 32 homers and driving in 113 runs. Jonathan India is expected to play more at second base, his natural position, rather than fill in where the Royals had other needs.

Jac Caglianone will have an opportunity to start in right field on opening day after spending 62 games in the big leagues. The 22-year-old slugger dominated Triple-A pitching but struggled after his promotion, hitting .157 with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

The big question is whether Kansas City can upgrade elsewhere in the outfield. Kyle Isbel plays an above-average centerfield, but left field was especially bleak this season, and played a big part in an offense that struggled for long stretches.

Cole Ragans missed much of the season to injury, though his dominance over the final couple of weeks reinforced how good he can be when healthy. Ragans is a rotation lock along with Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, a pair of dependable veterans.

The competition will be tough for the other spots. Noah Cameron had a brilliant rookie season, going 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA, and has the inside track on one of the jobs. Kris Bubic is the favorite for another after a season in which he went 8-7, posted a 2.55 ERA, earned his first All-Star trip but ultimately finished on the injured list with a strained rotator cuff

Where does that leave Ryan Bergert, Stephen Kolek and Bailey Falter? Depth is never a bad thing, but the Royals also could use some of them as trade pieces in an effort to upgrade their offense this offseason.

Carlos Estévez joined Dan Quisenberry as the only Royals relievers to lead the majors in saves, finishing with 42; he remains under contract for next season. So does Lucas Erceg, who was shut down in September with shoulder fatigue, and fellow late-inning specialists Daniel Lynch IV and John Schneider.

The Royals hope for better health for Hunter Harvey, who made just 12 appearances but did not allow a run, and James McArthur, who missed the entire season after experiencing setbacks following an elbow procedure the previous offseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb