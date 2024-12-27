Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro: A closer look at its AI-driven features

Whether it is heavy-duty multitasking to speedily clear off your workloads or 30-minute gaming sessions to recharge at the end of a packed day of learning, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is designed to turn big ideas into reality. Galaxy Book4 Pro is verified by Intel Evo Edition with Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and ensures that the NPU delivers transformative AI-powered performance. Multitask seamlessly with pro-level apps and complete demanding projects with ease. With the advanced GPU and Intel Thread Director, tasks are seamlessly distributed to the most optimal cores, delivering enhanced productivity and efficiency, making the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro a true game-changer for both work and play. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro provides a thoughtful balance of performance, usability, and innovation.

AI-Powered Graphics and Performance

Equipped with Intel Iris Arc graphics, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is built to handle a wide range of tasks effortlessly. From seamless video editing to immersive gaming sessions, the laptop ensures superior performance. The integration of AI technology into its core functions provides users with a more efficient and intuitive experience, making it a standout choice for those who demand versatility in their devices.

A Reliable Partner for Students

For students, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro proves to be a smart companion. It handles heavy academic workloads while offering intelligent organizational suggestions for better time management. Whether preparing a presentation or conducting research, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is an excellent option. It also comes with Pre-Installed Office Home & Student 2021.

Powering Creative Excellence

Creators using resource-intensive software for video editing or 3D rendering will benefit from the laptop’s dynamic AI algorithms, which allocate system resources intelligently. This ensures optimal performance for demanding tasks, making it a preferred choice for creative professionals looking for reliability and speed.

Enhanced Battery Management

Another sore point with most high-performance laptops is the battery time – after all, who wants the laptop to run out of power in the middle of an important task or at the climax point in a movie that you are watching, especially if your work requires you to be on the road. Battery management is also enhanced through AI-powered features, which help extend battery life for uninterrupted work or entertainment on the go.

Connectivity and Communication Redefined

The Galaxy Book4 Pro offers noise cancellation technology for clearer voice and video calls, ensuring effective communication no matter where you are. Its support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity delivers fast and reliable internet access, keeping you connected even on the move.

Other stand-out features

Stunning Display for All Lighting Conditions

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro’s 40.64 cm with Dynamic AMOLED 2X offers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and sharp details. The anti-reflective Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX ensures clear visibility, even in bright lighting conditions. The Vision Booster technology further enhances the outdoor viewing experience by automatically adjusting the screen’s brightness and contrast. So, if you are working on an important presentation and need to head out for a meeting, you can continue to work as you transition between different lighting conditions by auto-adjusting the brightness of the screen.

Versatile Connectivity for Every Need

The laptop offers a wide range of connectivity options, owing to a wide selection of multi-functional built-in ports, including Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer, HDMI, USB-A, and a microSD card slot. This ensures that you can easily connect to all your devices and peripherals. This will help you connect your laptop to any device at the meeting room where you are going to present your work.

If you use your laptop for a lot of video calls, gift yourself a connected camera upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro which allows you to connect the standard laptop webcam with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone for stunning videos.

Elevated Video Calling Experience

If you use your laptop for many video calls, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro offers a significant upgrade. By connecting the standard laptop webcam to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, the laptop delivers enhanced video quality, ensuring stunning visuals for virtual meetings or personal calls. Whether for professional use or staying connected with loved ones, this feature ensures improved video quality.

Special holiday offers

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is a powerful and versatile laptop for every kind of user as it delivers a well-rounded user experience. A stunning display, powerful performance, and intelligent features make it a great choice for both work and play. This holiday season, you can now buy it at a special price. The benefits include an instant bank discount and easy EMI options available.

Whether upgrading your laptop or seeking a feature-rich device for work and entertainment, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro provides a thoughtful balance of performance, usability, and innovation.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The viewpoints expressed in this review article are based on the perspectives and information provided by Samsung.