Soccer-Tottenham manager Frank faces more fan anger after draw at Burnley

BURNLEY, England, - Embattled Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank endured abuse from his own fans for the second week running after his struggling side scrambled a late 2-2 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The London club were heading for a third successive Premier League defeat when Cristian Romero's 89th-minute header at least spared them from ignominy against 19th-placed Burnley.

It did not spare Frank though as visiting fans again turned on the Dane as they did at home against West Ham United last weekend, chanting 'sacked in the morning' as he made his way off the Turf Moor pitch.

Tottenham's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday had lifted the gloom a little, but failing to beat a Burnley side who have not won a league game since October means Frank's prospects remain bleak.

Asked about the reaction of the fans, Frank said: "I think the message to the fans, as I've said the whole time, is that we're working very hard to make sure everything is going in the right direction and we'll keep doing that."

Tottenham led at halftime through Micky van de Ven's goal but Burnley hit back to level after the break through Axel Tuanzebe and then went ahead when substitute Lyle Foster found the net after a goalmouth scramble.

Xavi Simons hit the woodwork for Tottenham as they mounted a late siege before Romero thumped in a header.

"I think we took some of the confidence from the game against Dortmund into the game," Frank said. "I think first half we were good. I think actually we were very good, dominating the game, on top, creating a lot of chances, opportunities, could have gone 2-0, more or less if not out of sight, then definitely in a very good way to try to win a football match.

"Then unfortunately it lacked with two moments where we didn't defend it well enough. We did more than enough to get the equaliser and over the game more than enough to win it. But unfortunately not."

Tottenham now have only two wins in their past 14 Premier League games.

