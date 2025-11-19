UK beverage industry highlights trade partnerships at ProWine Mumbai 2025

At the UK Pavilion, each producer showcased their signature offerings with a strong blend of tradition and innovation. From small-batch gin distilleries in England to malt whisky producers in Scotland and artisan spirit makers in Wales, the display highlighted not just flavor but the stories behind each bottle—its origins, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices. The UK delegation of 19 legacy brands and innovative producers of wine, spirits, craft beverages, and ready-to-drink products concluded showcase at ProWine Mumbai 2025.

Over two days, the show drew an impressive footfall of 5,485 trade visitors. The UK Pavilion buzzed with activity as trade professionals gathered around sampling counters, storytelling lounges, and one-on-one brand encounters. Buyers explored distribution opportunities; chefs and sommeliers exchanged ideas on food pairings, and conversations focused on new trends and collaborations. Visitors delved into flavour profiles, learned about ingredient sourcing and production techniques, and engaged with brand storytellers who showcased authenticity and pride, all within a setting that reflected the modern British beverage ecosystem.

The showcase went far beyond just sampling; it strengthened relationships, influenced buyer preferences, and laid a strong foundation for export growth following the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in July this year. The success of this showcase paves the way for better collaboration, knowledge sharing, and market access for high-quality, responsibly made British beverages across India.

Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor, South Asia, at the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, said: “The event marks a significant moment in UK–India trade relations. With the UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) now signed, our partnership is moving from opportunity to execution. UK producers are now engaging directly with Indian partners under a framework of reduced tariffs and wider market access. We are delighted to see a delegation of 19 UK brands in India, building meaningful collaborations, strengthening supply chains, and unlocking new commercial opportunities.”

The master class hosted by Vikram Achanta was a highlight, offering guided tastings of UK wines, spirits, craft drinks, and ready to drink beverages. Vikram Achanta, Founder, Tulleho, said, “It’s an exciting time for meaningful exchange between the UK and India’s evolving beverage cultures. The exceptional quality of the UK spirits resonated strongly with India’s increasingly curious and discerning consumers, who are eager to explore new flavours and premium experiences.”

With consumers becoming increasingly mindful of provenance and production practices, brands are investing in ethically sourced ingredients and low-carbon processes. This shared commitment to sustainability resonates strongly with the UK’s expertise and leadership in the field, paving the way for deeper partnerships between British producers and Indian stakeholders — and reinforcing a collective vision for a more innovative and environmentally responsible global drinks industry.

