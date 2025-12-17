When you apply for a Gold Loan, the interest rate and repayment terms are key factors to consider. However, you shouldn't overlook the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, which determines your loan eligibility by representing the percentage of your gold's appraised value that the lender is willing to advance as a loan. That's because when you borrow against your gold assets, you want to unlock the maximum possible value from them. The higher the LTV ratio, the larger the loan amount you can access. Understanding LTV Ratio in Gold Loans: How Much Can You Borrow?

What is the Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio?

The Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio in Gold Loans is the percentage of your gold's appraised market value that a lender is willing to disburse as a loan amount. It is calculated using the formula: (Loan Amount / Appraised Gold Value) × 100. For instance, if your gold is valued at ₹1,00,000 and the lender offers a 75% LTV, you can borrow up to ₹75,000. Regulated by the RBI, this ratio, typically capped at 75% for NBFCs, helps lenders manage risk while enabling borrowers to access substantial funds without selling their gold. A higher LTV maximises your borrowing power.

How do Lenders Determine the LTV Ratio?

The RBI publishes guidelines regularly to set the applicable LTV ratio. According to the latest guidelines, the RBI allows lenders to provide an LTV ratio of up to 85% for loans up to ₹2.5 Lakh, 80% for loans between ₹2.5 Lakh and ₹5 Lakh, and 75% for loans above ₹5 Lakh. These guidelines help in protecting the lenders from gold price fluctuations or borrower defaults.

Still, the final LTV ratio you may receive depends on several factors, such as:

Gold Purity: Higher purity gold fetches a higher valuation

Type of Gold: Gold coins and jewellery may be valued differently

Gold Rate of the Day: The LTV is directly linked to the prevailing market rate

Lender’s Internal Policy: Some lenders prefer a conservative approach to reduce risk

If you aim to borrow more, it helps to track the gold price trends and approach a reputed lender offering an attractive valuation and the lowest Gold Loan interest rate. Apply when gold rates are the highest to get the maximum amount against the same weight of gold.

Importance of LTV Ratio for Borrowers

The LTV ratio approved by the lender directly impacts your loan amount, monthly interest payments, repayment schedule, and interest outgo. Here’s how it matters:

Decides Borrowing Limit: The LTV ratio determines how much you can borrow. A higher LTV ratio means you get more funds for the same quantity of gold.

Affects Interest Rate: Lenders offering a higher LTV ratio may charge a slightly higher rate of interest to balance the risk. Conversely, if you opt for a lower LTV, you may get a low Gold Loan interest rate due to reduced risk for the lender.

Determines Repayment Comfort: If you borrow a smaller amount with a lower LTV, repaying can become easier and stress-free. It's suitable to borrow only what you need.

Impacts Gold Security: In case of non-repayment, lenders can sell the pledged gold to recover dues. With a higher LTV, the risk of losing your gold increases if you fail to repay on time.

How to Maximise Your Gold Loan Amount?

If you want to borrow a higher loan amount, follow these steps to maximise your LTV ratio:

Pledge High Purity Gold: The purer your gold, the higher its value and the more you can borrow. Many lenders may consider only gold purity of 18 to 22 carats for valuation.

Check Gold Prices Before Applying: Monitor gold market rates and apply for a Gold Loan when the rates are the highest. The higher the rate, the more the value of your jewellery, and the bigger loan it will fetch.

Choose the Right Lender: Different lenders may offer varying valuations and LTV ratios. Research and compare loan offers to find one offering a fair value along with the lowest Gold Loan interest rate .

Avoid Pledging Embellished Jewellery: Avoid jewellery with stones or embellishments, since they are not gold and not considered in valuation. Stick to plain gold ornaments of high purity for better appraisal.

Negotiate the Interest Rate: Some lenders may reduce the interest rate if you have a good repayment history or an existing relationship with them. Always ask for the best rate available.

Connection Between LTV Ratio and Gold Loan Interest Rate

A low Gold Loan interest rate is often offered to borrowers who choose a lower LTV ratio. Since it reduces the lender’s risk in lending, you can benefit from lower interest charges. For instance, if you choose to borrow 60% of your gold value instead of 75%, the lender is more likely to offer you a better deal. On the other hand, if you borrow the maximum 75%, the lender may perceive your loan as high risk and charge you a higher interest rate. Balancing your borrowing amount and LTV ratio smartly can help you save on interest and repay comfortably.

Risks Associated with Availing of a High LTV Ratio

It’s important to borrow only as much as you need and ensure timely repayment to protect your assets. While a higher LTV ratio might seem attractive, it also comes with some risks. They include:

Higher Repayment Pressure: When the LTV ratio is high, you may feel tempted to borrow more than your requirement. This can lead to a higher debt burden, increasing the monthly interest payment amount and making repayment difficult to manage with a limited budget.

Greater Risk of Gold Auction: If you borrow more and fail to repay, the lender may sell your pledged gold to compensate for their loss.

Possible Increase in Interest Rate: When you apply for the highest LTV ratio, the lender may charge a higher interest rate than those who opt for a lower LTV ratio.

Benefits of Understanding LTV Before Applying

Knowing your LTV ratio before applying helps in several ways:

You can estimate how much loan amount you are eligible for

It allows you to compare lenders

You can plan your repayment based on realistic figures

It helps negotiate better terms and possibly secure the lowest Gold Loan interest rate

Conclusion

Understanding the LTV ratio is important for making a wise borrowing decision. It determines how much you can borrow against your gold and influences your repayment capacity, interest rate, and overall loan experience.

When you choose a trusted lender, you can be confident about transparent gold valuation, flexible repayment options, and attractive interest rates. Their customer-first approach ensures you get an ideal deal while enjoying peace of mind.

