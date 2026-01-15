USWNT's Sam Coffey leaves NWSL for Man City

Manchester City signed United States women's national team midfielder Sam Coffey through June 29, the English club announced Wednesday. HT Image

ESPN reported the transfer fee was $875,000.

Coffey heads overseas from the Portland Thorns, where she was named to the National Women's Soccer League's Best XI in three of the past four seasons. She was part of Portland's NWSL title team in 2022.

She also was a member of the 2024 national team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Coffey has 42 caps for the U.S. team.

With the Thorns in 2025, she posted two goals and four assists in 27 games. Portland was eliminated in the semifinal round of the playoffs.

Coffey, 27, spoke Wednesday about what she expects from her first overseas team experience.

"Manchester is not somewhere I've been before, but there's something about it that I felt I was led to and called to," she said. "I think it's also a place that just has proven its investment in women's soccer and being a part of this movement that is going on.

"Seeing the facilities, the support the team gets and all the efforts they are putting in for the women's side is such a huge and positive side and something I'm honored to be a part of."

Manchester City currently sits atop the Women's Super League table with a six- point lead.

"Sam's reputation as one of the world's best speaks for itself, and we're delighted she's chosen to come here ahead of other potential suitors," said Therese Sjogran, the director of football for Manchester City.

"We believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive at City and, more broadly, the WSL, and we're excited to see how she can elevate our already superb squad of players."

