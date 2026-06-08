Uttarakhand disaster management model earns global recognition at BRICS forum

Uttarakhand's disaster management framework has received international recognition at the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group, held in Puri, Odisha, from June 3 to 5 under India's presidency. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses an event. (@pushkardhami X)

The three-day meeting brought together senior officials, technical experts and policymakers from 11 BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Discussions focused on disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, community-based early warning systems, forecast-based rapid response mechanisms and sustainable financing for disaster management.

Representing Uttarakhand, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi (IPS) and ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar presented the state's approach to disaster preparedness, capacity building, technological innovation and emergency response developed under the leadership of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

State's Himalayan challenges highlighted During the presentation, officials outlined the unique challenges faced by Uttarakhand due to its mountainous terrain and fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The presentation covered risks associated with landslides, extreme rainfall events, glacial lakes, road blockages and pilgrimage routes.

Officials also showcased the state's multi-agency coordination mechanism, early warning systems and rapid relief and rescue arrangements, which have been strengthened over the years to deal with increasingly complex disaster scenarios.

Silkyara rescue operation draws international attention A key highlight of the presentation was the Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation, which was showcased as one of the state's most significant disaster response efforts. Delegates also reviewed the management of the Dharali disaster and cited both operations as examples of effective coordination under difficult geographical conditions.

According to the release, representatives described the operations as demonstrating patience, technological innovation, administrative coordination and humanitarian sensitivity in challenging terrain.

The conference also appreciated the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority's risk reduction measures and inter-departmental coordination systems. Uttarakhand SDRF's rapid response capability was recognised as a model for disaster response in mountainous regions.

Focus on preparedness and technology Addressing the gathering, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi stressed the importance of preparedness and coordinated action in disaster-prone regions.

“Due to the sensitive and proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management, the state is continuously strengthening risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination. Through scientific planning, efficient administration, and timely decision-making, efforts are being made to minimize the impact of disasters.”

He added that disaster management in a mountainous state such as Uttarakhand must extend beyond relief and rescue operations and should include community participation, trained response forces and technology-driven monitoring systems.

Technology to play decisive role Officials also shared details of initiatives being implemented under the guidance of Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

ULMMC Director Shantanu Sarkar said, “Geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics, and early warning systems are making disaster risk reduction more effective. Technology-driven solutions will play a decisive role in tackling future disaster challenges.”

Key outcomes of the BRICS meeting The conference focused on strengthening cooperation among BRICS nations in disaster risk reduction through: