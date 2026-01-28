Uttarakhand marks first ‘Uniform Civil Code Day’; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami calls it a historic milestone

Uttarakhand on Tuesday observed its first ‘Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Day’, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami describing the implementation of the UCC as a “golden chapter” in the state’s history. The event was held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Garhi Cantt, where the Chief Minister honoured members of the drafting committee, administrative officers and Village Level Centres (VLCs) for their role in framing and implementing the law. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses the first ‘Uniform Civil Code Day’ event at Himalayan Cultural Centre in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand marked the establishment of social justice, equality and constitutional values. He stated that the spirit of equality has always been embedded in Sanatan culture and traditions, and that the UCC reflects those ideals by ensuring equal laws for all citizens.

The Chief Minister said the framers of the Constitution, including Dr B.R. Ambedkar, had envisaged a Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy. He recalled that the BJP had committed to implementing the UCC in its 2022 Assembly election manifesto and said the Bill was passed by the state Assembly on February 7, 2024, received Presidential assent on March 11, 2024, and was formally implemented on January 27, 2025 after completion of rules and procedures.

Calling the UCC a turning point for women empowerment, Dhami said the law has ended discriminatory practices arising from different personal laws. He claimed that Muslim women in Uttarakhand have been freed from practices such as halala, iddat, polygamy, child marriage and triple talaq, adding that no cases of halala or polygamy have been reported in the state since the UCC came into force.

Clarifying concerns around the legislation, the Chief Minister said the UCC is not directed against any religion, but aims to eliminate social evils and create harmony through equality. He said uniform provisions have been introduced for marriage, divorce and inheritance, ensuring equal property rights for spouses, children and parents, while protecting the rights of children born out of live-in relationships.

Dhami also highlighted the mandatory registration of live-in relationships, stating that the provision has been made to ensure safety, dignity and legal protection for young men and women, with confidentiality safeguards in place.

Emphasising governance outcomes, the Chief Minister said the UCC has moved beyond announcement to effective implementation. Marriage registrations in the state have increased from an average of 67 per day to over 1,400 per day, while more than 30 per cent gram panchayats have achieved 100 per cent registration. Over five lakh applications have been received under the UCC so far, with more than 95 per cent disposed of, supported by an online portal and over 7,500 Common Service Centres.

The Chief Minister also referred to recent amendments in the UCC, stating that marriages can now be annulled in cases of fraud, concealment of identity or coercion, with strict punitive provisions introduced for violations.

Dhami said that just as Uttarakhand is the source of the River Ganga, the state would now serve as a source of inspiration for other states to move towards the Uniform Civil Code. Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior officials and members of the UCC committee were present on the occasion.