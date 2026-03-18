Veda Life Spaces enters Alibaug’s ‘Billionaire’s Row’ with curated Villa Plot Community

Veda Life Spaces, a real estate development firm led by real estate veteran Deepak Gupta and backed by family offices and institutional investors, has announced its entry into Alibaug’s coastal corridor, often referred to as the region’s “Billionaire’s Row.” Veda Life Spaces enters Alibaug with a 4-acre low-density gated community featuring 30 villa plots for high-net-worth individuals seeking second homes. (Veda Life Spaces)

The company has acquired a 4-acre land parcel to develop a low-density gated plotted community featuring approximately 30 curated villa plots, designed to offer buyers the opportunity to build second homes in one of Maharashtra’s well-known destinations.

Located in Alibaug’s Mapgaon micro-market, the project is positioned to cater to a new generation of homebuyers including investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy, comfort, and proximity to Mumbai.

Unlike conventional plotted developments, Veda Life Spaces will offer design-ready plots complemented by internal infrastructure, including wide internal roads, utility networks, landscape avenues, and lifestyle amenities, maintaining a cohesive architectural design to ensure a harmonious and aesthetically consistent community environment.

The project will feature plots within a master-planned gated community, offering residents the flexibility to design and build homes tailored to their personal vision. The project will integrate landscaped open spaces, internal infrastructure, and well-designed community zones to enhance the overall living experience.

“Alibaug has evolved into one of the most desirable second-home destinations in Maharashtra,” said Deepak Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Veda Life Spaces. “Blending natural serenity with modern infrastructure, we intend to curate a disciplined, low-density community environment where nature, privacy, and thoughtful planning come together. Our vision is to enable homeowners to create their dream coastal retreat while benefiting from the long-term growth potential of this region”.

Veda Life Space’s entry into Alibaug comes at a time when infrastructure improvements, enhanced connectivity to Mumbai, and rising demand for experiential living are reshaping the region’s real estate landscape.

With this project, Veda Life Spaces continues its focus on creating lifestyle-driven developments that respond to evolving buyer aspirations. The project marks a step in the company’s expansion strategy as it continues to identify potential destinations for premium residential communities.

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