With college application season on full swing, we see a lot of students rushing to find their best fit. Xavier University, Cincinnati slowly has found its way to India now, and with that – it offers a unique offering of more than 80+ majors to choose from. What It’s Really Like to Study at Xavier University, Cincinnati – Student Life, Support & Global Careers

Everyone knows choosing a university isn’t just about rankings or scholarships—it’s about finding a place where you feel at home, grow as a person, and confidently step into your future. After the applications opened, many families asked: What is it really like to live and study there?

In this follow-up, we explore what international students can expect from life at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. From vibrant campus life to career-ready programs (we have launched our most ambitious academic expansion to date, here's a glimpse into the full Xavier experience.

A Close-Knit, Welcoming Campus in a Global City

Located in Cincinnati, one of the largest cities in the state of Ohio, Xavier University offers a unique blend of urban opportunity and small-campus comfort. With just under 5,000 undergraduate students, Xavier provides a tight-knit environment where professors know your name, and help is never far away.

For international students, especially those traveling far from home, this personal attention is invaluable. “I found more friendships at Xavier. The part I identify most with Xavier is - are the people and everyone just make me feel welcome, it feels like home away from home”, says Oma.

Cincinnati itself is a rising hub for startups and Fortune 500 companies like Procter & Gamble, Kroger, and Fifth Third Bank: offering abundant opportunities for internships and networking. In fact, the state climbed from #7 to #5 in CNBC’s annual “America’s Top State for Business”, according to JobsOhio.

Located in Cincinnati, one of the largest cities in the state of Ohio

A Truly International Student Community

Xavier is home to students from over 50 countries, and its Office of International Student Support Services provides support starting from airport pickup to orientation, visa guidance, and cultural adjustment workshops.

“I found more passion at Xavier by being able to be mentored throughout the process of deciding my major – I came in not knowing what major I wanted to do or what career I was thinking; so my career coach, academic adviser and success coach – I was able to figure out what I am passionate in and what I want to do with my future”, says Emilie, who is majoring in Communications and Digital Innovation (Film and Television).

Cultural events like International Education Week, Diwali celebrations, and Asian student mixers help students stay connected to their roots while embracing new cultures.

Focused on Careers from Day One

One of the biggest advantages of studying at Xavier is its clear path to professional success. With a 98% career outcomes rate, Xavier ensures that education leads directly to opportunities. You can connect with professionals in the field of psychology throughout your college experience through our Mentor Program. You'll leave not just with a degree, but also the skills vital for professional success.

In-demand majors among Indian and Southeast Asian students include:

Business Analytics

Computer Science / Cybersecurity /Artificial Intelligence

Biomedical Sciences

Psychology

Finance and Marketing

Sports Management

The Power of Jesuit Education: Values and Vision

Founded in the Jesuit tradition, Xavier is part of a global network of 200+ Jesuit institutions that focus on academic excellence, ethical leadership, and service to others.

But what does that mean for students?

It means a curriculum that challenges you to think critically, communicate clearly, and act compassionately. Students take part in service-learning projects, leadership programs, and dialogue-based courses that go beyond rote learning. It’s education that shapes both intellect and character.

For many families, this focus on values is a welcome addition.

Life on Campus: Safe, Supportive, and Fun

First-year students are guaranteed on-campus housing—ensuring a smooth transition into university life. The residential halls are modern, secure, and designed to foster community.

Student life is buzzing with over 160 student-run organizations, from academic clubs and cultural groups to music ensembles and intramural sports. Whether you’re joining the South Asian Student Association or the Entrepreneurship Club, there’s something for every interest.

Life on Campus: Safe, Supportive, and Fun

Campus facilities include:

24/7 security and emergency services

A new state-of-the-art Health United Building with fitness centers and health clinics

Libraries and collaborative study zones

Cafes, food courts, and international dining options

Your Path Forward: From Xavier to the World

Studying at Xavier isn’t just about the next four years—it’s about setting up the next forty. With Xavier’s strong alumni network and mentoring programs, international students gain the confidence and connections needed to thrive.

Graduates go on to:

Secure full-time roles in the U.S. under OPT

Pursue MBAs or master’s degrees at top universities

Launch careers back in India with global companies

Many students also take advantage of Xavier’s partnerships with graduate schools and its 4+1 programs, which allow you to earn a master's degree in just one extra year.

Final Thoughts: Why Xavier?

If you’re looking for a university that combines academic rigor, a personal touch, global opportunities, and a values-driven approach to education along with great scholarships - Xavier University in Cincinnati is worth serious consideration.

As international applications for Fall 2026 open, now is the time to explore, connect, and plan your future. Connect with us, here: sandeep.bhalla@xavier.edu

Interested in learning more or speaking to an admissions representative? Visit xavier.edu/international or follow @XavierUniversity on social media for updates, student takeovers, and application tips. Write to Sandeep.bhalla@xavier.edu for queries, if any.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!