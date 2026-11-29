You wake up, go to work, manage your family, eat your meals and carry on with life. You do not feel ill, so you assume you are healthy. Dr. Tilottama Nischal, General Physician, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals. more

But when did you last check your blood pressure, blood sugar or cholesterol? And more importantly, did anyone explain what those numbers mean for your future health?

This is where preventive healthcare becomes important. Many conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol, can develop for years without producing obvious symptoms. Waiting until something feels wrong may mean missing an opportunity to act earlier.

India's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), covering 2023–24 and released in July 2026, highlights this concern. The proportion of adults aged 15 and above with high or very high blood sugar, or taking medication to control it, increased from 13.5% to 17.8% among women and from 15.6% to 20.9% among men, compared with NFHS-5. (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, July 2026)

Another 2026 analysis of the ICMR-INDIAB national study, involving 23,665 adults assessed for blood lipids, reported dyslipidaemia in 87.3% of participants, with low HDL cholesterol (often called good cholesterol) being the largest contributor. (ICMR-INDIAB-25, Journal of Clinical Lipidology, 2026)

These findings underline why feeling well cannot always be treated as proof of good health.

A health check-up is not a one-size-fits-all package One of the common misconceptions about preventive healthcare is that everyone needs the same set of tests every year.

In reality, the appropriate assessment depends on several factors: age, family history, existing medical conditions, weight, dietary habits, physical activity, sleep, stress, tobacco and alcohol use, and medication.

A young adult with a strong family history of diabetes may need a different assessment from someone in their sixties who is managing hypertension. A person with obesity or a sedentary lifestyle may need closer evaluation of certain risk factors.

The purpose is not to order as many tests as possible. It is to identify the right risks and choose investigations that can help guide decisions.

Your report says “borderline”. Now what? A slightly raised blood sugar reading, increasing waist circumference or borderline cholesterol result often gets ignored.

Some people become unnecessarily anxious; others put the report away and promise to take action later.

Neither response is helpful.

An abnormal or borderline result does not automatically mean that a person has a disease. But it should be interpreted in the context of medical history, other test results and individual risk.

For someone with early metabolic risk, a practical plan may include dietary changes, regular walking, appropriate exercise, weight management, better sleep and follow-up monitoring. Medication may also be necessary in some cases.

Early detection is valuable only when it leads to appropriate action.

Wellness is more than food and exercise Preventive health is often reduced to eating well and going for a walk. Both are important, but wellness is much broader.

Sleep, mental health, emotional balance, social relationships and healthy ways of dealing with stress also influence wellbeing. Persistent stress, poor sleep and social isolation can affect every day functioning and make healthy habits harder to maintain.

Prevention also includes age-appropriate vaccinations and screenings, oral and eye health, responsible medication uses and seeking medical advice when symptoms persist.

Small, sustainable changes are usually more useful than extreme diets, fashionable detoxes or short-lived fitness routines. Consistency matters more than perfection.

From a health report to a healthier life A preventive health consultation should not end when the reports are handed over.

The next steps involve understanding the findings, identifying priorities and creating a plan that a person can realistically follow.

This is where a general physician can play an important role — bringing together a patient's medical history, symptoms, risk factors and investigations, while coordinating specialist consultations when necessary.

A person may need nutritional guidance, support for mental wellbeing, physiotherapy or further evaluation by another specialist. The objective is to make these interventions part of a connected approach rather than isolated recommendations.

Making Total Wellness part of everyday healthcare At Pacific OneHealth, the preventive and wellness approach extend beyond routine medical consultations. Its Total Wellness philosophy brings together preventive assessments, integrated diagnostics and access to services supporting nutrition, physical health and mental wellbeing.

The organisation's general practitioners and specialists provide primary and secondary care, while its in-house pathology and radiology services support timely clinical evaluation. Wellness-focused services include mental-health support, physical therapy and nutrition. (Pacific OneHealth)

This approach also reflects Pacific OneHealth's commitment to Care, Compassion, Empathy and Excellence (CCEE) — understanding the individual behind the medical report, listening to concerns and making healthcare more informed, coordinated and patient-centred.

Prevention is an investment in the years ahead Pacific OneHealth Hospitals is pioneering India's specialist-led healthcare model, bridging the healthcare “missing middle” between neighbourhood clinics and tertiary hospitals through technology-enabled Centres of Excellence.

Its growing network across Delhi/NCR, including Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh and Dwarka, brings together general physicians, specialists, diagnostics and wellness services to support patients across different stages of their healthcare journey.

Preventive healthcare is not about finding something wrong with everyone. It is about understanding what may put an individual at risk and acting appropriately before avoidable complications develop.

You do not have to wait for fatigue, breathlessness, rising blood sugar or high blood pressure to disrupt your routine before taking your health seriously.

A healthier future does not begin with a dramatic lifestyle overhaul. It begins with a conversation, an informed assessment and a few changes you can sustain.

Because the real purpose of healthcare is not simply to treat illness when it arrives, but to help people remain healthier, more active and independent for longer.

For more information, please visit www.pacificonehealth.com

The article is written by Dr. Tilottama Nischal, General Physician, Pacific OneHealth, Karol Bagh, New Delhi. Pacific OneHealth hospital has a total of three branches in New Delhi: one in Lajpat Nagar, one in Dwarka and one in Karol Bagh.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.