Charred body found in car parked with its headlights on in Gurgaon

A badly burnt body was found in a car attached to the Ola cab service and parked at a deserted spot in Gurgaon on Sunday, officials said.

The body was found on the passenger seat of the car, which was also damaged in the fire and parked on the roadside in Sector 59.

“The body was lying on the seat in a relaxed position. It was not immediately clear whether the dead person was a male or female,” fire officer Ramesh Saini told IANS.

He said a gold chain was found on the neck of the body.

The Swift Dzire was registered in the name of Rajesh Kumar, of Dohar Kalan village near Narnaul in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, police officer Naresh Kumar said. The car was attached to the Ola cab service.

Private security guards told police that the car was parked at the spot for almost an hour since midnight on Saturday with its headlights on.

The car suddenly caught fire around 1.30am and the person sitting on the driver’s seat managed to flee.

It was not clear whether the fire broke out accidentally or if it was planned.

On September 1 last year, three people were burnt to death in a car in the same region after it caught fire mysteriously.

The police had recovered the badly burnt car between Sectors 56 and 61 near Ullawas village.

The reason behind the fire in that case could not be established.