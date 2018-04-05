Couple having sex in car in Gurgaon arrested after neighbour complains

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested by police after a Gurgaon resident spotted them having sex inside a car in early on Wednesday morning.

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident.

The complainant told police that the duo also abused her when she knocked on the car’s door after being alarmed by the loud noises coming from the vehicle parked outside her house in sector 15 part 2.

She further claimed the accused man grabbed her dupatta and tried to snatch it while the woman, who is her neighbour, made some lewd comments.

She then alerted other neighbours who handed the couple over to the police.

“The accused were arrested and a case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station,” said Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon police’s public relations officer.

They were booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force with an intent to disrobe) and 294 (indulging in obscene acts in a public place) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Kumar said both the accused were drunk and that the police also found liquor bottles inside the car.

The man, identified as Harsh (20) from Najafgarh, was later sent to judicial custody while his female companion was granted bail, police said.