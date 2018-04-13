Fortis negligence case: Complainant says will fight till justice is done

Terming the arrest of two doctors of Fortis hospital for medical negligence as a major development in his quest for justice, the husband of the 51-year old victim who died at the Gurugram hospital in May last year, said that he would fight till the end to get closure in the case.

Mukesh Ghai, a city resident, had complained to the authorities against four doctors of Fortis hospital for delaying medication for his wife and not following protocol, which she claimed led to her death.

The complainant’s wife Seema Ghai had died on May 12, 2017 at Fortis Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. A case was registered against the accused on February 20, 2018 after a medical board confirmed medical negligence.

Gurugram police on Friday arrested the two accused in the case. They were identified as cardiologist Dr Suryanarayan Murthy and emergency officer Dr Vajja Nagaraju. They were held after the police gathered evidence of negligence on their part.

Although the two medicos were granted bail later in the evening, Ghai termed it as a routine matter and not a setback for him.

“There are directives of the Supreme Court regarding the arrest of medicos and these have to be followed,” said Ghai, also an additional general manager in RITES Ltd. Apart from that he is also waiting for the police to file the chargesheet and record his statement in the case.

Read I 2 Gurgaon Fortis doctors arrested for ‘delay’ in giving patient medicine

The complaint said that in the course of his fight against one of the biggest hospital chains in the country, the he was shocked by the fact that government authorities, including medical officials, refused to act against doctors even after he filed a report against them.

“What is the point of having such large institutions and authorities when they can’t take action against errant doctors even in open and shut cases like mine?” he said.

The decision to approach the Medical Council of India (MCI) also proved futile for him, as the matter was transferred to State Medical Council where it was pending over the last two-and-a-half months. “Despite obstacles, I will fight to the end and approach the highest court in the country till I get the doctors punished,” he said.

Prior to approaching the medical board and authorities, the complainant said that he had studied almost every Supreme Court ruling on cases pertaining to medical negligence. “I have consulted senior lawyers and medical experts in the matter and am confident that justice will be done,” he said.

“The matter is sub judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned,” a hospital spokesperson said.