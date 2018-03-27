GMDA calls applications for resident advisory council

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited applications from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of the city to select members for the resident advisory council (RAC). The authority will accept applications till April 5.

The residents are not enthused with the idea owing to the conditions set for selection of candidates.

According to the norms, the RWA should be registered under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012, have duly audited annual accounts for the financial year prior to the year of consideration, not fewer than 50 members, no office-bearer convicted by any court of law, and it must have its own website which carries its rules or by-laws.

The GMDA will select members through a draw of lots. The authority will select one member from the sectors developed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), one from the colonies under private areas and one from the areas with the municipal limit.

The council is planned for better coordination to resolve issues related to the development of the city and ensure better interaction among officials and residents.

Dharam Sagar, president of federation of residents’ welfare associations of urban estate (Forwa), said, “The GMDA has shown the least progress in terms of development in the past nine months. Why select only three members from over 300 RWAs? There should at least five members from the three specified areas. This is a futile exercise; however, we will send our nominations.”

“We have received invitations from the GMDA and, accordingly, we have circulated the applications among our members. I believe very few RWAs have websites and account audit details,” RS Rathee, president of Qutub enclave residents’ welfare association (Qerwa), which represents DLF City, said.

There will be a maximum of 15 and a minimum of 10 members in the council who will be nominated from RWAs, industry, real estate, services, labour associations and the civil society.

V Umashankar, chief executive officer, GMDA, said, “The participation of people from various sections of society will help in development and planning. We have invited applications and the process has begun.”

The Haryana government approved GMDA in August 2017.

The members from the RWA would be nominated by the CEO, while members from industry, real estate, services, labour associations and civil society will be nominated by the chief minister, who is the chairman of the authority.