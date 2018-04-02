GMDA launches online service for granting change of land use approval

A few days after launching an online service for booking water tankers, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday launched an online service for those seeking a change of land use (CLU).

The step has been taken to ensure transparency, accountability and cashless transactions, said a spokesperson of the authority said.

“The GMDA has launched an online service for granting CLU under the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas, Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963,” read a statement released by the authority office. The permission was earlier given by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) for which files had to be sent to the Chandigarh head office.

On March 27, the GMDA had moved the process for booking water tankers online with an aim to stop the tanker mafia. The water tanker booking service is open to only authorised, registered users such as vendors or builders in the GMDA area. The users have been given their login credentials to book a tanker, stating the capacity, location and type of water, to make an online payment

The powers of director, town and country planning, has been given to the chief executive officer, GMDA, by a notification of the state government dated February 26.

Proceeding further with these directions, the GMDA has started the online system for grant of permission for change of land use.

The authority is also digitising all legacy files of the DTCP so as to create an online record of past CLUs granted, the spokesperson said.

Under the new system, the user has to log in and register themselves by giving their credentials, location and by making an online payment. The facility will be paperless from beginning to end. The applicants will be able to monitor his/her file movement on a daily basis and the department can also check pendency every day on the dashboard, the spokesperson said.

There is also a provision to communicate with the official concerned via text messages in case of any delay.

In order to assist applicants, the website provides instructions and guidance for filling and submitting applications, procedure for examining the case, checklist of required documents, CLU user manual and specimen of filled CLU form.

Shortly, on similar lines, the GMDA will be providing online service for approval of building plan and occupation certificate. The system can be accessed through the online services tab after creating the user ID and password on the GMDA website — www.gmda.gov.in, the spokesperson said.