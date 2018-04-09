Gurgaon: 10 industry-linked dual specialisation courses launched in HVSU

The Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University (HVSU), on Monday, launched 10 new courses under the industry integrated dual education model of the Haryana government at Udyog Vihar.

State industries minister Vipul Goel, who was the chief guest at the event, said that the state government was keen to impart skills to students that they could use to earn while pursuing technical degrees at the university.

“The new model will help students learn the theoretical aspects and also get hands-on training in the industry itself. They will be paid a stipend by the industry. We are providing an opportunity to students to become entrepreneurs by joining these courses by registering themselves under the ‘Saksham Yuva’ with the department of employment in the state,” Goel said after releasing ‘The Process Manual for the Industry Integrated Dual Education Model’, prepared jointly by HVSU and Ernst & Young.

Responding to a query about when dual education system would be made available in ITIs in the state, additional chief secretary (ACS) for skill development, industrial training and employment TC Gupta, who was the guest of honour, said, “Dual education system is available in 18 trades in Haryana. We have a meeting scheduled with the central government in which we will demand that 50 trades be made available for dual education.”

The courses that were launched on Monday for the academic session 2018-19 include: Automotive Manufacturing and Automotive Mechatronics with Hero MotoCorp Pvt Ltd, BVoc in BPM and Data Analytics with Concentrix, BVoc in Tool and Die Manufacturing and BVoc in Robotics and Automation with JBM Group, PG Diploma in Public Health with IQVIA, PG Diploma in Geo Informatics, Advanced Diploma in Plastic Engineering with TRIM-India, Diploma in Ethnic Foods and Sweets Processing with Bikanerwala and Diploma in Industrial Electronics with East-West Automation.

HVSU vice-chancellor Raj Nehru said, “The range of courses is diverse, from traditional foods to automation and data analytics; they cater to the needs of all type of aspirants, who want to skill themselves.”

Goel also commented on the progress of the remaining portion of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. He said that the KMP, also called the Western Expressway, might be inaugurated sometime in May. The 135.6-km road was due to be completed in March, but the works were delayed by two months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it