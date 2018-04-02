Gurgaon: 50-year-old woman found dead with throat slit in Sohna home

A 50-year old woman was found murdered in her home in Bhoodpada village in Sohna tehsil, 30km from Gurgaon, on Monday afternoon.

The throat of the woman, identified as Krishna Devi, was slit and the body was semi-naked, the police said.

She was alone at home at the time of the incident and her body was found in the corridor of the rented accommodation by her husband, who works in a tailoring shop in Sohna, the police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Sohna City police station and the body was sent for an autopsy, the police said.

The police suspect that Krishna Devi was murdered by someone known to the family as the accused had first locked the family dog in one of the rooms and thereafter attacked the woman.

The police found blood splattered all over the bedroom and the corridor. Investigators are not ruling out sexual assault and are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain more details.

The police said Krishna Devi usually delivered lunch to her husband Chiman Lal at his tailoring shop.

When Krishna Devi did not turn up at the shop on Monday afternoon with his lunch, Chiman Lal returned to the house to check if everything was okay with her.

When he entered the house, he was shocked to find the body of his wife lying in the balcony in a semi-naked condition, Chiman Lal told the police.

Upon seeing his wife’s body, Chiman Lal immediately alerted his neighbours and called the police. Chiman Lal’s family hails from Rewari but he has been residing in Sohna for the last 20 years, the police said.

Chiman Lal said he suspects no one and his family had no grudge or enmity with anyone, he told the police.

The police said a forensic team has lifted fingerprints and collected other evidence from the crime scene. “A case of murder has been registered and all angles are being probed. The accused would be nabbed soon,” inspector Ram Kumar, SHO, Sohna city police station, said.