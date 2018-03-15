Gurgaon authority gives nod for purchase of land for construction of sector 70-71 road

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) for the purchase of seven acres in Sector 71 for completing the construction of a 1.5km road. The residents have long been demanding the construction of a road in the area.

According to GMDA officials, Huda will be forwarding the file to the state government for approval.

Huda will be spending over Rs 40 crore for the purchase of land.

According to officials, in 2013, while planning the construction of a 60-metre wide 1.5km Sector 70-71 road and acquiring land for the purpose, they inadvertently left out seven acres without which around 210 metres of the road cannot be constructed.

The development further holds importance for the people residing in the 861 apartments of CHD Avenue 71, a condominium developed by CHD Developers and spread across 16 acres that is bereft of proper road connectivity.

As the sector 70-71 road is incomplete, the main access to the condominium is cut off, forcing residents to take a detour along a 400m stretch of the Captain Chandan Lal Marg in order to reach the entrance of their society or to go towards Sohna Road.

“We have been demanding proper road connectivity since the last four years as currently we have to take a detour through a potholed road to reach our society. Any progress on the matter is a milestone for us,” Itender Pal Singh, a resident of the condominium, said.

In January, following a series of meetings between Huda and the owners of the seven acre land, an agreement was reached for the acquisition of the land so that the remaining 210m of the sector 70-71 road can be completed.

According to officials, once the state government approves the purchase, landowners will be given Rs 40 crore as compensation.

“Since GMDA is the manager of all the master services in the city, which includes the sector 70-71 master road, Huda sought our approval and, subsequently, a NOC was issued to this effect. After getting the approval from the state government, Huda can commence its operations for the acquisition of land and construction of the road,” V Umashankar, GMDA CEO, said.