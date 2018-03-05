Gurgaon: Elevated corridor soon to rid Sohna Road of traffic snarls

Construction of the 5km elevated corridor on the congested Sohna Road is expected to start soon, as the tender has been opened and is expected to be awarded to a company this month.

The corridor will start a few metres away from Subhash Chowk and end near the Badshahpur village after crossing the heavily congested Vatika Chowk on Golf Course Extension Road.

According to official sources, in the tender finalised on March 1, a deadline of 25 months has been fixed for construction of the corridor along with an underpass at Subhash Chowk.

Haryana public works department (PWD) minster and MLA from Badhshapur, Rao Narbir Singh, said that he expects the work to be completed in 15 months.

“The tender has been finalised for the elevated corridor on Sohna Road and deadline of 25 months has been fixed for completion of the project. But, I believe that the work will be completed in 15 months,” Singh said. He said that he hopes that the project would free Sohna road from traffic congestion.

The immediate and maximum benefit of the corridor will be for the local traffic, which comprises those from several residential and commercial establishments along the Sohna Road.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had in July last year sent the detailed project report (DPR) of the corridor to the Union ministry of road, transport and highways for approval.

According to officials, it will be the second longest elevated corridor in the state following 10-km long Panipat elevated corridor.

“The corridor will be 5 kilometre long. Tenders have been received and are likely to be awarded shortly,” said Ashok Kumar Sharma, NHAI project director, Gurgaon. Sharma said that it might take six months for construction to start at the ground level. He said the total cost of the project is around ₹1,800 crore.

Officials in the office of the PWD minister, however, said that the construction is expected to resume by next month as all formalities have been completed. They said that the corridor is the need of the hour, as it could put an end to snarls on the busy Sohna

Road.

The PWD had transferred custody of Sohna Road to the NHAI around two years ago for better maintenance.

The road, now known as NH-248, starts from Rajiv Chowk (NH-48) and leads to Alwar via Sohna and Nuh in Mewat.

A large number of commercial establishments, including hotels, restaurants, pub bars and several offices are located along the Sohna Road, besides residential complexes such as Vatika City, Uniworld Garden, Nirvana Country, Parsvanath Green Ville and Malibu Towne leading to heavy traffic on the stretch.

“Rapid urbanisation between Sohna and Gurgaon has led to congestion on this stretch. The corridor is important as it will connect new and developing areas in the south of Gurgaon, which is also a gateway to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway,” Raman Malik, a resident of South City 2 and a political leader, said.