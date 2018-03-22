Gurgaon: Father arrested for ‘raping’ two minor daughters

A shop owner in Sector 10 area was arrested on Thursday afternoon for allegedly raping her two minor daughters over the last six months. His elder daughter told police that her mother was away at her native village the first time he first forced herself on her.

A case was registered against the accused in Sector 10 A police station. The case was filed on the complaint of his elder daughter, who is 15 years old, on Wednesday evening. Police said that the accused was booked under Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested.

Police said that the accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the 15-year-old, her father took advantage of the fact that her mother was travelling to her native village with her brother a few months ago and she and her sister had been sleeping with him.

“Me and my father had fallen asleep when my father removed my clothes and raped me. I was shocked and numbed by the pain that he inflicted on me. My younger sister lay motionless as she was too shocked and terrified to react. I was too scared tom narrate my ordeal to anyone,” the victim told police.

She told police that since that incident, she was raped thrice more by her father, but, out of fear and shame, she couldn’t open up to her mother. She said that on March 5, her 12-year-old sister told her that her father had also been raping her and had warned her against reporting her abuse to anyone.

She said that her sister, too, claimed to have been raped several times. She said that after her sister opened up about being sexually abused by her father, she decided to go the police.

“I was shocked to learn that my father had been raping my sister as well. We are in shock and pain and want the police to act against our father,” the victim said in her complaint.

The police said that they had called a legal advisor and counsellor to help both the girls deal with the trauma and gather the facts of the case. “A case was registered and the accused was arrested today. He is being questioned,” Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurgaon police, said.