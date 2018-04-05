Gurgaon: GMDA supplies record 150KLD water from Sector 16 boosting station

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started supplying record 150 KLD (kilolitres a day) water to areas located to the left of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The increased supply is set to benefit areas, including DLF 1-5, Sushant Lok-1, South City and Suncity, where residents are expected to get enough water to meet their daily needs.

The boosting capacity of the station was enhanced last week. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the newly constructed water storage tank of 6,500 MLD and a pump house at the Sector 16 boosting station on March 31.

The GMDA enhanced the two infrastructures over the past nine months, and at a cost of ₹82 crore.

Two water storage tanks of 5,500 kilolitre (KL) each already exist at the Sector 16 boosting station. In addition to this, another water storage tank of 65KL was also built by the GMDA.

The GMDA’s objective is to fulfil water requirement of residents living in sectors 24-57, including many private localities which face massive water crisis every summer.

GMDA executive engineer Sandeep Dahiya said, “We are trying our best to provide adequate water to city residents and we believe there will be no shortage from now. The capacity of Sector 16 boosting station has been enhanced from 110KLD to 175KLD. We have started supplying 140-150MLD water from the boosting station.”

Sushant Lok-1 RWA president AK Nagpal said, “Water supply is fine these days, but we have experienced crisis every summer despite assurances by agencies concerned. The supply can be maintained if there is no leakage, damage or rupture in the distribution lines.”

“Distribution lines often develop leakages. The main water supply line had developed leakages several times last summer resulting in huge water crisis, and wastage,” VMK Singh, a resident of Suncity, said, adding that the water mafia should also be checked to stop misuse of GMDA water distribution.

Factfile

GMDA supplies 82MGD canal water from Basai and Chandu Budhera plants

City’s actual requirement 150MGD; a deficit of 50MGD still remains

City would need 250MGD water by 2021 for an expected population of 45lakh