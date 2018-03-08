Gurgaon: MCG staff to mark attendance on biometric system from April 1

In a move to do away with “impersonators” hampering the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Thursday said the civic body will introduce a biometric attendance system for its staff from April 1.

The move will eliminate ghost positions or impersonators and the decision in this regard was taken during the MCG House meeting at John Hall, Civil Lines, on Wednesday.

“From April 1, the MCG staff will be marking their attendance on the biometric system. The move will ensure that the day-to-day functioning of the MCG is not carried out by impersonators and there will be complete transparency,” Yadav said.

On several occasions over the past year, MCG had discovered that staff members, as well as impersonators, were flouting norms and carrying out illegal operations.

In August 2017, Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kavita Jain had sought a report from then MCG commissioner V Umashankar over discrepancies in the property tax collection.

A total of 200 commercial properties were taxed as ‘residential properties’ and this caused a loss of crores to the MCG, as commercial properties have a higher tax slab than residential ones.

It was discovered that these properties were approved as ‘residential properties’ by forging the signatures of MCG commissioner, joint commissioners and zonal taxation officers.

In December 2017, certain MCG staff, along with a few ‘outsiders’, had floated a website wherein taxpayers were offered a rebate in their tax dues. No such website was ever authorised by the MCG, officials said.

Yadav, on assuming office as MCG commissioner on Monday, had directed the MCG staff to be present in their offices by 9 am and allot an hour every day — between 11am and noon— for hearing grievances of the public.

In a reply to a query filed by RS Rathee, independent councillor of ward 34, in the House meeting on January 17, the MCG had replied that it had spent ₹215.46 crore on salaries between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2017.

In the same House meeting, Rathee had also raised the issue of the MCG ‘outsourcing 1,700 posts’, many of which could be a ‘proxy’ and part of a bigger scam.

YS Gupta, additional commissioner of MCG, disclosed during the House meeting on Wednesday that the civic body has 635 sanctioned posts, of which only 183 positions are occupied by MCG staff members — the remaining have either been outsourced or filled with employees on deputation from the urban local bodies and other state departments.

On January 5, J Ganeshan, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) chief administrator, had also directed authority officials in Gurgaon to restrict entry of visitors by installing a biometric attendance system at its Sector 14 office for its employees. Incidentally, Yadav was the Huda administrator at that time, but the authority is yet to install the facility.