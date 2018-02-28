Gurgaon: Metro expansion project a step closer to reality

The Haryana government has asked Rites to prepare detailed project report (DPR) for the nearly 12- km-long Metro rail route between the Huda City Centre (HCC) Metro station to Gurgaon railway station. The project is part of the Metro expansion plan in Gurgaon.

The agency is expected to submit the report within six months, state government officials privy to the project details said on Wednesday.

Rites (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) is a government enterprise established in 1974 under the aegis of the Indian Railways.

The metro route is planned to cater to the commuting needs of old Gurgaon residents whose demand for Metro connectivity is pending for years.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opened its Yellow Line with an aim to connect central Delhi to Gurgaon. Five stations on the Yellow Line — Guru Dronacharya, Sikandarpur, MG Road, Iffco Chowk and Huda City Centre — enables commuters to shuttle between the two cities. All five stations are located to the east of the National Highway, thereby depriving residents living on the west of the national highway of its advantages in the absence of Metro feeders and last mile connectivity.

The government preferred the shorter 12 km Huda City Centre-Gurgaon railway station route, said an executive of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC). The state transport body is supervising the Metro project along with the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda).

Nadim Akhtar, chief town planner, Huda, said, “Rites will submit the DPR in six months, by the end of August. This route between the Huda City Centre and the Gurgaon railway station spans nearly 12km.”

In the first ever meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), chaired by chief minister Manhor Lal Khattar on January 31, the proposed Metro routes were discussed at length.

In their response to the feedback sought by the GMDA last year, more than 85 % residents had voted in favour of the HCC-Dwarka Sector 21 route. Officials said that the route spans 27.5km and involves higher capital costs.

The 27.5-km route from Huda City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21 was to cover Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road, Hero Honda Chowk, sectors 10A,10,9,9A, ESI Hospital, the chowk of Sector 4 and 5 (including the railway station and adjoining area), Sector 23, Chauma rail crossing and the Bijwasan border.

The projected cost of the 12-km HCC-Gurgaon railway station route is ₹2,751 crore against the estimated cost of the 27.5-km Dwarka to Sector 21 route, which is ₹5,491 crore.

For residents seeking Metro connectivity, the move to rope in an agency to file the project report has come as a sigh of relief.

“We wish this (the project) becomes a reality soon. Over the last three years, there have only been discussions on the proposed routes,” Rajesh Patel, a resident of Rajendra Park, said.