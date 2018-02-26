Gurgaon: Multiple thefts in two hours, Sector 57 residents fear for their safety

Dipavali Debroy (63), an associate professor of economics of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi, broke down on Saturday when she returned home and found that all her savings and valuables kept in the apartment had been stolen. She has been the worst affected in a spate of burglaries that happened in the Block F, Sector 57 on Saturday during the afternoon. $500, jewellery and other valuables worth R2lakh were stolen from her flat while she was in the college.

“I left home around 9am for college and returned at 2.45 pm. As soon as I reached the first floor, I was shocked to see the main iron grill door open. Initially, I thought I have left the door open, but then I realised that thieves had taken out the entire lockbox from the door,” said Debroy.

She raised an alarm and it was then she was informed that her neighbours from the ground floor have also been the victim of theft.

Another victim, Surjeet Chowdhary a businessman living on the ground floor of the same building, was devastated when he found that the burglars had stolen all the diamond, gold and silver ornaments of his wife and daughter.

He along with his wife had returned home after three days from Faridabad and found the main door open and the house ransacked. Thieves took the diamond ring, gold jewelery and silver ornaments and the goddess kept in the temple of the apartment. He said they have suffered a loss of ₹3lakh.

Electronic gadgets, including a video camera, laptop, and other gadgets, were lying on the table but they did not touch them. The thieves have only took away cash and jewellery, the police said.

“We had informed our domestic help that we will be away for three days. When we returned, we called her over to do some cleaning. However, she said that there had been a theft in the house while we were away. She said she had gone to the apartment to clean it at 1:30 pm, but as she went in she realised that the house had been ransacked,” Chowdhary said.

Surprisingly, the thieves spent considerable time in the apartment, as they brought fruits and even consumed them. Leftovers of apples and grapes were in the living room, the resident said.

“There were no fruits in the house, as we were leaving. When we returned, we found a packet in which some grapes were lying and some more were lying on the table,” Chowdhary said.

The burglars targeted as many as five flats in three buildings, where there were no security guards or CCTV cameras. In building number F 67 alone, they targeted two apartments which were found locked.

A team of fingerprint experts also visited the spot.

The Sector 56 police station registered cases and an investigation into the thefts is under way. “We are trying to check the CCTV cameras installed in the area. Two of the cameras were not functional. We have increased police deployment in the area,” inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Sector 56, said.