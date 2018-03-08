Gurgaon: Residents demand speedy transfer of South City 2 to MCG for better civic upkeep

The residents of South City 2 met Yashpal Yadav, the new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), on Tuesday and gave a representation demanding transfer of their colony to the municipal corporation as early as possible for better maintenance of civic amenities.

“We have given a letter signed by more than 1,500 residents demanding urgent transfer of the colony to the MCG. We hope the MCG commissioner would expedite the process,” said Neeraj Yadav, president of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) South City 2.

The residents updated the MCG commissioner of the dismal state of roads, sewers, drains, and water supply, among other problems they face since the developer has failed to maintain the civic amenities.

“We have tried our best to put facts before the government through the MCG that more than 2,500 families are suffering just because of the delay in transfer of the colony from Unitech to the municipal corporation. Roads are full of potholes, drains are choked with waste and streetlights don’t function resulting in darkness on many streets,” said BS Chauhan, a resident.

The residents also raised issues such as mushrooming slums on vacant land inside and outside the colony unchecked by the administration.

The process of transfer of privately developed colonies from cash-strapped Huda to the MCG started last year. In April 2017, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the transfer of private colonies to the MCG, which later hired private consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). Till date, DPRs of DLF I-3, Sushant Lok-1, Palam Vihar, Suncity and South City 1 and 2 have been prepared, but none of these colonies have been transferred as yet.

“The process is very slow and that worries us. It’ll be time for the Monsoons in another few months, and the fear of waterlogging and accidents because of potholes, overflowing sewers and open drains is already worrying us,” another resident Shailesh Giri said, adding that the MCG should expedite the transfer process and complete it before the rainy season.

Yashpal Yadav said, “I have spoken with my staff in this regard and will update the government.”

On Sunday, residents of Sushant Lok-1 protested demanding that the long-pending takeover of their colony to the MCG. The residents took out a protest rally from Vyapar Kendra to the Huda City Centre Metro station.