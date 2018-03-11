Gurgaon: Runners negotiate rugged terrain in Aravalli hills

Hundreds of runners from Delhi-NCR and other cities hit a new trail in the Aravalli hills on Sunday, as they negotiated the rugged yet scenic route, which is a mix of concrete and soiled stretches.

The trail, which was explored last year, was chosen for a half marathon along with some other categories of running and walkathons at the Columbia Annual Trail Run (ATR) on Sunday.

The annual trail run is an initiative to introduce people to the outdoors, encourage them to choose trails over treadmills and create new experiences for runners in the outdoors, a spokesperson for the organisers said.

“Interest among runners in trails is increasing as it gives them an opportunity to get away from the everyday pollution and traffic. Trail running also provides cross training in hills with fresh air,” Ravinder Singh, a running coach who curated the trail run, said.

More than 700 people, across different age groups, ran and there were 84 categories in which the runners were awarded.

“It is a tough terrain, but running 21km was a bliss. The run gets one away from the traffic and being cheered on by a happy village folk is an experience that stays with you. A church comes into view when you cross the finish line exhausted. The trail is a must-do for NCR runners for its right here at our doorstep,” Anjali Nayar, 55, a paediatrician with a leading private hospital in Gurgaon, said.

The run started from and ended at Pathways World School, Aravalli Retreat, which is surrounded by hills. There were five categories, including a run of 7 km, 14 km, 21 km (half marathon) along with a 4 km and 7 km walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyati Bhinde, vice president, Chogori India Retail, said, “With increasing pollution levels in cities, our objective with Columbia Annual Trail Run is to create a new experience for running enthusiasts in the scenic outdoors while opting for a healthy lifestyle.”

“The trail is a demanding, but an interesting and pollution-free experience. However, safety remains an issue during city runs,” Mrinal Pandey, 31, who came from Bangalore and took part in the 14km run, said. Pandey said he had been on bed for three years after meeting with an accident. He said he later took up running and recovered from the injury as well.

Aarti Khanna, 30, a participant from Delhi, said, “Here, the terrain is different but interesting as compared to running on a plain surface. Trial running is picking up due to more awareness about health, fitness, and pollution.”

Training techniques are however required for trail running, said Khanna who competed in the 14km run.