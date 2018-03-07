Gurgaon’s first cyber crime police station up and running

Victims of cyber crime in Gurgaon can now lodge their complaints with the first dedicated cyber crime police station in the city. The police station was inaugurated on Wednesday by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO V Umashankar and city police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar.

The spanking news cyber police station in DLF-5 will have 35 personnel, including trained officers trained in handling cyber crime, and will be headed by inspector Anand Kumar, who was the in-charge of the cyber cell.

For effective investigation of cyber crimes which have been on the rise in the city, the city police has also procured a sophisticated machine for analysis of data obtained from mobiles, phones, laptops and computers.

“The new police station has adequate number of police personnel to investigate cyber crimes. Software for cyber forensics, call detail analysis and related work has also been procured. This police station will greatly help in detecting and preventing cyber crime,” Sandeep Khirwar, commissioner, Gurgaon police, said.

In 2017, of the total 3,297 complaints received, 1,916 pertained online banking fraud and cheating through credit or debit cards or through smartphones. A further 264 complaints were related to Facebook, another 240 of internet fraud and 51 of data theft.

“With the expansion of Gurgaon, the nature of crime has changed and it has become more complex with the evolution of technology. In meeting this challenge, the cyber crime police station will be of great help. The station was much needed,” he said.

The police station has modern infrastructure meant for visitors to the police station, investigating officers and also a conference room for meetings. It also has a lock-up for criminals.

Sumit Kuhar, DCP, crime, under whose charge the cyber crime police station will function, said that the investigation into such offences will now be much faster, as the data need not be sent to Madhuban police academy in Karnal and other laboratories.

“We will be able to analyse the data, conduct forensics and get precise information at the click of a button. Earlier, it took too long,” Kuhar said.

The building housing the cyber crime police station was built by real estate major DLF as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Aakash Ohri, senior executive director, DLF-5, said that the cyber police station would play a pivotal role in tackling cyber crimes and would be a step forward in ensuring the safety and security of residents.

Gurgaon police has procured edash forensic machine system for data analysis, including those on Whatsapp and other social media sites, right blockers, and Belkasoft Software for mobile data analysis, call detail analyzers and portable machines equipped with crime analysis software.