Gurgaon: Tanker booking goes online to rein in water mafia

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) tightened the noose on water tanker mafia by moving the process of booking water tankers online. The authority launched the service on Tuesday.

The authority will keep a track of entry and exit of tankers at water filling stations.

These are mostly used by the developers of the city to get raw water for construction water treatment plants at Basai and Chandu Budhera and the two sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Dhanwapur and Behrampur.

Developers are supposed to use recycled water of the two STPs against a nominal payment and it has been a challenge for the authority to provide water for the heavy construction activity in the city.

GMDA supplies 104 MGD (million gallons a day) of water from Basai and Chandu Budhera plants to the city. Experts said that the actual need for the city, including for construction purpose, is 150 MGD water and the shortfall is being met illegally by water mafia through illegal groundwater extraction.

GMDA officials said tanker operators have to make an advance online booking at treatment plants and STPs.

“This service is open to only authorised, registered users such as vendors or builders in GMDA area. The users have been given their login credentials to book a tanker, stating the capacity, location and type of water, to make an online payment. This will ensure that only authorised vendors with authorised tankers are procuring water from the plants,” read a statement released by the GMDA on Tuesday.

“Drinking water will be available at the plants in Basai and boosting station in Sector 16, while canal water will be available from the Chandu Budhera plant and recycled water from STPs Dhanwapur and Behrampur,” a GMDA official said.

“This system will ensure cashless transactions, online monitoring, ease of operation and transparency,” V Umashankar, chief executive officer, GMDA, said.

Activists, however, remained sceptical. “Developers do not use recycled water but hire private tanker operators, who supply illegally extracted groundwater and untreated Yamuna water from the Basai and Chandu plants. I do not believe taking the process online would make a drastic impact on illegal extraction of groundwater in the city,” SK Sharma, a social activist, said.

According to experts, the water mafia extracts around 50 lakh litres of groundwater daily. RK Sharma, a water expert, said, “We hope the online system will check the operations of mater mafia in the city.”