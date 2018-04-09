Gurugram: Gang of four robbers who lured buyers with cheap cars busted

The Gurugram crime branch busted a gang on Sunday when it arrested four men for robbing unsuspecting buyers, whom they lured by advertising cars at very low prices on a website that allows sale and purchase of second-hand goods.

The gang’s modus operandi came under the scanner after they robbed a man from Punjab on Friday.

The complainant, Jasbir Singh, had come to Sohna to buy a Scorpio SUV that was listed on the website for ₹2.5 lakh.

Singh said that when he came to Sohna to buy the SUV, the accused told him that it was parked at a plot in the town.

“I accompanied the four accused in a Santro car, but after driving for some distance the accused snatched the money from me at gunpoint,” the complainant said.

A case in this regard was registered at the Sohna city police station, and the matter was referred to the crime branch team in Sector 39, police said.

“The case was transferred to the crime branch as the police had received many complaints that were similar in nature to the one in reported on Friday,” said Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram police.

Acting on that complaint, a team led by sub inspector Raj Kumar initiated a technical and human intelligence surveillance of the gang. The team raided a location in Raipur, Sohna, and managed to catch the four accused.

The accused were identified as Moin Khan, Rashid Khan, Imran and Sarfraz, all residents of Nuh. Police recovered ₹2.5 lakh in cash from the accused, one countrymade pistol with a live cartridge and a motorcycle.

During questioning, the accused confessed that they would post advertisements of vehicles on sale at very cheap prices, which lured a lot of buyers. While finalising a time and place for meeting, the accused would ask the buyer to get cash to seal the deal. When the unsuspecting buyers would come to inspect and buy the cars, the gang members would snatch cash and valuables from them at gunpoint.

With this arrest, the crime branch solved eight cases of robbery that were done using the website as a medium to lure buyers, police said.

In February last year, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana was arrested for allegedly selling costly cars, including Audis, the same website after obtaining them on rent from their owners using forged documents. He was arrested from Basai village when he was hunting for clients to sell two luxury cars, the crime branch officials said.